Students receiving Leaving Cert results reminded to stay calm

By Jess Casey
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 06:01 AM

Almost 58,800 students receiving their results this morning are reminded to remain calm in the days and weeks ahead regardless of what the day brings. This morning, 58,787 students will receive their Leaving Certificate results in schools across the country.

This includes 13,124 students who took the Leaving Certificate Vocational Programme and 2,716 candidates who followed the Leaving Certificate Applied Programme.

Education Minister Joe McHugh has extended his congratulations to each student receiving their results.

“I want to congratulate everyone who sat the Leaving Certificate this year,” said Mr McHugh. “It is another step through life but there are many more days and changes that will define your future. You should be very proud of your achievements.”

Principals, teachers, and other school and education staff deserve huge credit for their work, he said.

As do the 23,000 teachers directly involved in the operation of the state examinations, without whom the exams would not happen.

Among those receiving their results today are five students who received eight H1 grades, achieving at least 90% in eight of their higher level exams. A further 61 students attained seven H1 grades, an increase from 2018, and 235 students earned six H1s.

Students receiving their results today are among the first cohort to have sat their final exams following an extension to the Leaving Certificate timetable in an effort to minimise clashes for students.

Those who do not achieve the result they were hoping for should not be discouraged, according to Deirdre MacDonald, the president of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI).

“One of the really positive developments in education over the last couple of decades is that, though the Leaving Certificate results remain important, they are no longer the only path to a desired career outcome. Nowadays there are many different pathways to the same endpoint. This was not always the case,” she added.

“Some paths may take a little longer, but that in itself can be a fruitful and educational experience”.

The ASTI believes the Leaving Cert system is a “fair, transparent and robust” examination system, Ms MacDonald added.

“While the ASTI welcomes a review of the senior cycle, we must ensure that the best aspects of our education and examination system are maintained in any change proposals.”

Meanwhile, the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) has expressed grave concern at a 19% decrease in the numbers opting to take Leaving Cert Applied since 2010.

Numbers taking higher level subjects in Leaving Cert rise

“The LCA programme offers a valuable alternative programme to students for whom the traditional Leaving Certificate wouldn’t necessarily suit their educational needs,” said TUI president Seamus Lahart.

“In any review of senior cycle, ways of enhancing its perceived status must be given serious consideration. This fall in numbers is a very real example of the hugely damaging effects of education cutbacks.”

There are a number of changes to the Central Applications Office timetable this year and students are reminded to make a note of closing dates for the various different applications. On Thursday, CAO round one offers will be issued to students from 2pm.

Students are reminded by the State Examinations Commission to make sure they are registered online via the self-service portal.

Applications to view scripts, the viewing of scripts marked online, the appeal application and access to results will be provided online exclusively this year.

Applications to view scripts open at 9am tomorrow and close at 5pm on Friday. Appeals must be with the SEC by 5pm on Thursday, August 22.

This week, the National Parents’ Council Post Primary is hosting a free CAO helpline on 1800 265 165 for prospective students, parents, and guardians.

Staffed by members of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, the helpline is open tomorrow, from 10am to 7pm, Thursday from 8am to 7pm, and on Friday from 10am to 2pm.

