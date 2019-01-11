NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Students' lucky escape as school bus crashes into garden wall

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 05:24 PM
By Stephen Maguire

Six students had a lucky escape after a school bus crashed into a garden wall in Co Donegal this afternoon.

The Bus Eireann bus, which is operated by a local company, crashed into the wall at Lismonaghan on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

The bus was coming down a steep hill when it collided with the garden wall on a bend in the road.

Letterkenny General Hospital

The driver of the bus was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital as a precaution but his injuries are not understood to be serious.

The crash happened just around 4pm as students were being left off.

None of the students needed hospital treatment.

Considerable damage was caused to the front of the bus including its windscreen which was smashed.

Gardai were on the scene in minutes and a full investigation into the cause of the crash has been launched.

A Garda spokesman said: "The driver has been taken to hospital but I understand that his injuries are not serious.

"The students were taken from the bus and none of them received any injuries. A full investigation into the cause of the crash has started."


KEYWORDS

DonegalCrash

