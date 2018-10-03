Students join forces to clean up Cork beaches

They’ve spelled it out loud and clear: ‘Love your beach’.

An army of young environmentalists used the rubbish they cleared from several Cork beaches to send a strong message to the public.

It follows a two-day coastal blitz by more than 160 second-level students who cleared tonnes of rubbish from almost seven beaches along the county’s east coast.

Transition year students from St Colman’s Community College in Midleton and Coláiste an Chroí Naofa in Carraig na bhFear joined forces on Monday to tackle Ballycroneen and Ballybranagan beaches in a massive effort organised by award-winning environmental group, Clean Coasts Ballynamona.

They spent several hours scouring the beaches, rocky outcrops, and dunes, collecting a total of 101 bags of rubbish, 13 tyres, old fishing boxes, and several mounds of old rope fishing nets. Some of the fishing nets could be up to 40 years old. It took nearly a dozen students almost half an hour to dig one large fishing net out of the sand.

They also recovered sewage-related litter including cotton bud tips and sanitary items.

Almost 50 transition year students from St Colman’s hit four beaches yesterday — Pilmore, Redbarn, Clay-castle, and Front Strand in Youghal. A section of wire fencing, buried in 3ft of sand, was among the litter removed.

Clean Coast Ballynamona co-ordinator Proinsias Ó Tuama praised students for their efforts and enthusiasm.

“We know we have a problem with marine litter and with plastic in particular, and it’s up to students like this, as the next generation, to take responsibility. Maybe if you can get them thinking about where litter comes from and is going, then maybe you can help them to make better environmental decisions.

“And maybe we can help them make better consumer decisions too when they are buying products in the shops — like ‘Do I have to buy a product wrapped in all that plastic?’”