Students in Dublin and Cork will take to streets over climate change

Students across the country are set to take part in school strikes today demanding that immediate action is taken on climate change.

Marches will be held in Dublin and Cork, while there will also be local strikes held at school gates nationwide.

A similar climate change march which took place in Hamburg this year.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton has welcomed the action and says an 'all of government plan' to make Ireland a leader in responding to climate change will be published soon.

Ireland's action on climate change has been ranked the worst in the EU in a recent report by the Climate Change Performance Index.

Molly Mercier-Redmond, from North Wicklow Educate Together, says many people are failing to grasp the gravity of the situation.

"I don't think everybody fully understands how important it really is, that we really need to take action," she said.

"A lot of people say 11 years left until the tipping point where there is no return. I think when you think of it like that it really does strike you that you have to do something now."