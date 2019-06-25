Students going on foreign holidays should be careful on first night, Alcohol Action Ireland warn

Students celebrating the end of their exams by jetting off on a post-Leaving Cert holiday are advised to avoid a wild ‘first night - all nighter’ when they arrive.

Post-exam holidays abroad have become the norm for many young students after their heavy study schedule concluded, according to Alcohol Action Ireland.

With specially prepared packages on offer to the Balearic Islands, Greece and Cyprus, the organisation is now calling on travel companies to support young holidaymakers on their arrival, as many will be experiencing their first trip alone abroad.

“Last year we recorded a number of incidences from young Irish people holidaying abroad, and most occurred on their first night in their destination,” said Dr Sheila Gilheany, Alcohol Action Ireland chief executive.

According to Dr Gilheany, a recent review of the incidence of accident and altercations highlights that first-night overindulgence when students are tired, dehydrated and in a new environmentcan end in significant personal cost.

Last year, many young Irish holidaymakers fell victim to excessive alcohol consumption, with some tragically not making their return home, she added.

Alcohol consumption on a tired body and stressed mind is not a good combination, and young people need time to rest and recuperate before trying to negotiate risky situations that can lead to grave consequences.

“Young people just need to take a small bit of time to think about their own safety and the consequences of their actions.

"They need to be sure they allow enough time to recover after the stress and strain of all the time and energy put into their exams before partying all night."

She said her organisation was also calling on the travel companies and their destination reps, who arrange such packages, to take steps to offer some advice and support to young students.

According to Alcohol Action Ireland, alcohol is responsible for roughly 1,000 deaths every year in Ireland.

The organisation also says alcohol is responsible for one in four deaths of young men aged 15 to 39 years.