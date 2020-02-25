Students from Waterford schools being monitored; Irish tourists in Tenerife in contact over coronavirus fears

- Additional reporting by Press Association and Digital Desk

Up to 81 teenage students from three Waterford schools have been indentified as “high risk” for the Coronavirus having returned from affected areas in Italy, it has been confirmed.

The three groups of students, from three different schools, have returned to Ireland in recent days having spent time in the Trentino, Andalo, and Folgaria regions, which are popular skiing destinations.

One group arrived back on the 21st, another on the 22nd and the other the following day, sources have confirmed to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Examiner understands that the group from one of the well-known schools returned to Ireland within the past 24 hours and are now under the watch of the Health Service Executive (HSE).

There are no confirmed cases of the virus among the group as of yet, it has been confirmed.

Those affected are likely to be placed in some form of isolation, sources have suggested, but it is not yet clear if they are to be quarantined or merely sent home under restrictions.

Parents of the students in question are currently being contacted by the school and the HSE as to begin the process of screening to rule out the presence of the virus.

Senior sources have said that a “media blackout” is being advised and the HSE, when contacted, offered no comment to our queries.

A meeting of National Public Health Emergency Team is taking place this afternoon where new protocols about preventing the spread of Covid-19 are to be agreed and then announced.

The news comes as it emerged as another school in Dublin has issued advice to parents after a group of students and teachers returned from a ski trip in northern Italy over the midterm.

They have suggested that students with a compromised immune system be kept at home and hand santisers have been placed throughout the school.

READ MORE Emergency team to meet on coronavirus in light of Tenerife hotel lockdown and Dublin school advisory

Pupils from three schools in Northern Ireland were also earlier sent home as a precaution against coronavirus after returning from ski trips to Italy.

The pupils from schools in counties Antrim, Derry and Down, were all on separate trips to Italy recently.

Around 50 pupils and staff from Cambridge House Grammar School in Ballymena, Co Antrim, were in the Lombardy region in the north of Italy.

They did not visit the nine towns affected by the virus and travelled home through Milan airport.

Principal Elma Lutton said on guidance from the education authority, based on advice from the Public Health Authority, they have asked students to spend 14 days in self isolation.

She said it is a precautionary measure and no students are displaying any symptoms.

READ MORE 1000 tourists now under quarantine at Tenerife hotel after Italian doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs has said a number of Irish citizens staying near the hotel in Tenerife at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak have been in contact.

Hundreds of people have been confined to their rooms at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife, a popular destination for Irish holidaymakers.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said they are giving consular assistance to a number of Irish citizens staying in the area.

It said the embassy in Madrid is closely monitoring the situation and they are in touch with the local health and tourist authorities. (PA Graphics)

It said anyone that has specific concerns regarding Irish people in the area can contact the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin.

On Tuesday morning, Tanaiste Simon Coveney said that the coronavirus and ongoing Brexit negotiations add further urgency to forming a government in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s National Health Emergency team is expected to announce new precautionary measures on Tuesday afternoon as international concern grows about the global surge in coronavirus cases.

Anyone who has specific concerns regarding Irish citizens currently in the affected area can contact the Department on 01 4082527.