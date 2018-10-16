Home»Breaking News»ireland

Students at 104 schools to go without their phones for a day to raise funds for disabled

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 10:58 AM

Secondary school students all over Ireland will be giving up their phones for a day next week to raise funds and awareness for disability services.

Up to 104 schools have signed up to the Enable Ireland No Phone Survival Challenge, a fundraising campaign which sees students pledge to spend 24 hours without their phones on October 23.

Each school will get a Disability Awareness Lesson Plan which will give students a full and interactive introduction to the reality of life with a disability.

Every school that completes the Disability Awareness Lesson Plan will qualify for a unique Enable Ireland Disability Awareness Shield.

Joanne O’Hagan, Head of Fundraising at Enable Ireland, said: “We are delighted that students from so many schools have taken up the challenge. The funds raised are vital - every year we need over €2 million in additional funding to meet the costs of delivering our services.

"As well as raising vital funds, it’s a great opportunity to promote disability awareness and inclusion, and teachers and students alike have welcomed the opportunity to earn a Disability Awareness Shield for their school.”



KEYWORDS

Phonesschoolsdisability

More in this Section

Motorists to deal with changing speed limits on M50 to increase traffic flow

Gardaí question three man and teenager in connection with Jamie Tighe Ennis murder

Poll shows voters split between General Election and maintaining current govt

Simon Coveney to meet Barnier over Brexit negotiations


Breaking Stories

Need a cheap and easy home revamp? Here’s how to tile your own splashbacks

Michael Caine: ‘Don’t look back, you’ll trip over’

How to survive the rest of Sober October if you’ve made it this far

Meet the A-listers of Zeminar 2018

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »