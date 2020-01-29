Students advised not to leave CAO applications until last minute

Students hoping to begin an undergraduate course at a higher education institution this September are reminded that the deadline to apply is fast approaching.

With February 1 set as the deadline for applying to the Central Applications Office (CAO), those who have not yet started the process are urged to do so immediately.

This is especially important for mature applicants, students hoping to qualify for additional supports such as the HEAR or DEAR schemes or for those thinking about applying for a restricted course, which tends to include portfolios or interviews.

It is important to begin the application process well in advance of the deadline this Saturday at 5.15pm to allow enough time before the deadline to deal with any issues should they arise, according to Eileen Keleghan, CAO communications officer.

“Every year a number of applicants put off making their application until the last couple of hours, or even minutes, without thinking about the consequences of their browser timing out, their internet connection failing, or encountering payment issues,” Ms Keleghan said.

Students who haven’t yet started their application are advised to visit the CAO website and carefully read the CAO handbook before starting their application.

CAO applicants need to provide their identification and contact details, and select the qualifications and assessments sections relevant to them.

“On completing this section, and paying the application fee of €45, applicants will then receive their CAO application number," Ms Keleghan added.

"From there they can log in to their CAO account via the My Application facility to edit their application, provide additional information required to support their application, and to add their course choices.”

Those who do not process their application in advance of the deadline can make a late application at an increased fee of €60 for an online application or €90 for a paper application.

This facility opens in March and closes at 5.15 pm on May 1. However, restrictions to certain courses do apply.

The CAO Change of Mind facility opens on May 5.

More information is on www.cao.ie.