News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Students advised not to leave CAO applications until last minute

Students advised not to leave CAO applications until last minute
By Jess Casey
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 06:35 PM

Students hoping to begin an undergraduate course at a higher education institution this September are reminded that the deadline to apply is fast approaching.

With February 1 set as the deadline for applying to the Central Applications Office (CAO), those who have not yet started the process are urged to do so immediately.

This is especially important for mature applicants, students hoping to qualify for additional supports such as the HEAR or DEAR schemes or for those thinking about applying for a restricted course, which tends to include portfolios or interviews.

It is important to begin the application process well in advance of the deadline this Saturday at 5.15pm to allow enough time before the deadline to deal with any issues should they arise, according to Eileen Keleghan, CAO communications officer.

“Every year a number of applicants put off making their application until the last couple of hours, or even minutes, without thinking about the consequences of their browser timing out, their internet connection failing, or encountering payment issues,” Ms Keleghan said.

Students who haven’t yet started their application are advised to visit the CAO website and carefully read the CAO handbook before starting their application.

CAO applicants need to provide their identification and contact details, and select the qualifications and assessments sections relevant to them.

“On completing this section, and paying the application fee of €45, applicants will then receive their CAO application number," Ms Keleghan added.

"From there they can log in to their CAO account via the My Application facility to edit their application, provide additional information required to support their application, and to add their course choices.”

Those who do not process their application in advance of the deadline can make a late application at an increased fee of €60 for an online application or €90 for a paper application.

This facility opens in March and closes at 5.15 pm on May 1. However, restrictions to certain courses do apply.

The CAO Change of Mind facility opens on May 5.

More information is on www.cao.ie.

READ MORE

Ireland's longest bridge opens after 2.5 million hours of work

More on this topic

CAO 2020: WIT ‘Try’ helps students to make better choicesCAO 2020: WIT ‘Try’ helps students to make better choices

CA0 2020: ITs gain new powers to make awardsCA0 2020: ITs gain new powers to make awards

CAO 2020: 3,000 new places open to studentsCAO 2020: 3,000 new places open to students

CAO 2020: Women in STEM still a fine balanceCAO 2020: Women in STEM still a fine balance


TOPIC: CAO 2020

More in this Section

Insolvency practitioner ordered to pay two thirds of his fee in costs after giving misleading information about client's incomeInsolvency practitioner ordered to pay two thirds of his fee in costs after giving misleading information about client's income

Sinn Féin manifesto spending plan would ‘destroy jobs,’ says Micheál MartinSinn Féin manifesto spending plan would ‘destroy jobs,’ says Micheál Martin

Greyhound track protestors 'delighted with outcome' as they reach settlement with Shelbourne ParkGreyhound track protestors 'delighted with outcome' as they reach settlement with Shelbourne Park

Conor McGregor escapes prosecution for motoring offencesConor McGregor escapes prosecution for motoring offences


Lifestyle

The duo are hosting a new Netflix competition show, putting designers through their paces.Next In Fashion: Why Alexa Chung and Tan France are style icons

Fresh water no filter: #instagood.The 10 most Instagrammed lakes in the world

A stay at tranquil hideaway The Residence is an indulgent way to unwind, rest and recuperate, says Sophie Goodall.Why this luxurious Turkish resort is the ultimate sanctuary for wellness and relaxation

The benefits of cutting down on booze can last way beyond the new year. Lauren Taylor finds out more about strategies to help make the change stick.Beyond Dry January: Is it time to reassess our relationship with alcohol in the longer term?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »