Student who twisted ankle after tripping on path settles case for €41,000

A young man who twisted his ankle and sustained a small fracture when he tripped on a path has settled his High Court case for €41,000.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told that Junior Cert student Stephen Cassidy tripped on a section of the path near his Athlone home where a phone box had been removed and where the path had been reinstated.

The case was before the court for assessment of damages only.

Stephen Cassidy, now 20, of Sarsfield Square, Athlone, Co Westmeath had through his mother Imelda Cassidy sued Westmeath County Council, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Eircom Ltd, St John's Road, Dublin over the accident on June 9, 2016.

It was claimed there was a failure to provide a safe public footway and works had been carried out on the footpath in an alleged negligent and unworkmanlike manner.

It was further claimed there was a failure to properly reinstate or repair the path after the telephone box had been removed.

Mr Cassidy was walking on the footpath at 6am when he lost his footing and fell straight down on his ankle.

He was taken to hospital where it was discovered he had a small fracture and he later had to have physiotherapy

The court heard he missed school during his Junior Cert year as a result of the accident.

When he was reviewed a year later it was reported Mr Cassidy had pain in his right foot if he had to walk for as short as eight minutes.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross wished the young man all the best.