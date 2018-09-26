Student who missed out on college place wins case over decision not to re-check Leaving Cert results before mid-October

A student has won her case against the State Examination Commission to have the appeal of her Leaving Cert results decided before mid-October.

18-year-old Rebecca Carter had argued it was an easily rectifiable 'totting up error' and that the system was unfair as registration for her course veterinary medicine in UCD closes on September 30.

Rebecca Carter outside the Four Courts today. Photo: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie

Ms Carter had brought High Court proceedings against the State Examination Commission (SEC) over its decision not to re-check her results before mid-October, effectively costing her a place at UCD, which decides its student allocation by the end of September.

Ms Carter, of Ardcolm Drive, Rectory Hall, Castlebridge, Co Wexford, was also seeking an injunction against UCD, restraining the college from refusing her a place on the course.

Today Mr Justice Richard Humphreys ruled that the SEC must now consider her appeal by 12pm on Friday and the CAO should notify her of any offer of a place by 5pm.

The judge also said that the situation should not repeat itself next year and that any appeal system which does not notify a student of the outcome until a month and a half later is manifestly unfit for purpose.

Counsel for the SEC is deciding whether to make any submissions regarding the timeline set out by the judge.

"I'm just overwhelmed really and I'm delighted for myself and I'm relieved for myself," Rebecca said outside court.

"I'm also delighted for all the other students in the coming years because they won't have to go through what I've gone through.

Luckily, from now on all the appeals will be finalised before the academic year starts.

Digital Desk