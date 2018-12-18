Student who claims he fractured knee during high jump sues school

A student who claimed he suffered a fracture to his knee when he took a high jump during PE class has sued his school in the High Court.

Mitchell Dunne, who was a 16-year-old Transition year student at the time, told the court he ran at the high jump which was about two and a half feet high and when he was in the air he heard a crack.

"I was up in the air and all I heard was a crack. I landed in between the mats. I felt the pain," he said.

Mitchell Dunne (now 20), Abbey View, Monasterevin, Co Kildare had through his mother Regina Dunne sued the trustees and Board of Management of St Paul’s Secondary School, Monasterevin, Co Kildare as a result of the accident on May 2, 2014.

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to adequately train or supervise Mr Dunne as to the manner in which and the methods by which he could safely perform a high jump.

Mitchell Dunne. Photo: Collins

It is further claimed he was allegedly exposed to a risk of injury of which they knew or ought to have known. The claims are denied.

The school contends that the PE teacher demonstrated how to do the jump before students took part.

In evidence, Mr Dunne said the accident happened about 15 minutes into the PE session.

He said when he landed there was "a bone out" and he was in pain. The principal, he said, examined around his knee and said he thought it was dislocated.

"I was shaking because the pain had set in. It was agony," he added.

The school rang his mother and he said he was helped into her car by his classmates. He was brought to hospital where it showed he had a fracture to the knee.

He later had to have an operation and screws were inserted in the knee. He was in hospital for five days and in a cast for a month.

I was in agony for weeks and weeks after.

He said he did not go back to playing sport and he felt he might injure himself again but had later played in a school match.

Cross-examined by Paul Burns SC for the school, Mr Dunne denied there was a warm-up.

Counsel put it to him the teacher demonstrated the jump by stepping over it. Mr Dunne replied the PE teacher just showed where to start the jump.

He agreed it was not compulsory to take part in the high jump.

PE teacher Elaine Mahony said swimming had been cancelled so she organised the high jump.

She said they did a warm-up including skipping, and she showed the students how to do the jump. She said Mr Dunne was on his fourth high jump when the accident occurred.

The case before Mr Justice Anthony Barr continues.