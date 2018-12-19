NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Student sues school after sustaining knee injury during high jump lesson in PE

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 04:11 PM
By Ann O'Loughlin

Judgment has been reserved at the High Court in the case of a student who sued claiming he suffered a fracture to his knee when he took a high jump during a school PE class.

Mitchell Dunne who was a 16 year Transition year student at the time told the court he ran at the high jump which was about two and a half feet high and when he was in the air he heard a crack.

"I was up in the air and all I heard was a crack. I landed in between the mats. I felt the pain," he said.

Mitchell Dunne at an earlier court sitting

Mitchell Dunne (now 20), Abbey View,Monasterevin, Co Kildare had through his mother Regina Dunne sued the Trustees and Board of Management of St Paul’s Secondary School, Monasterevin, Co Kildare as a result of the accident on May 2,2014.

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to adequately train or supervise Mr Dunne as to the manner in which and the methods by which he could safely perform a high jump.

It is further claimed he was allegedly exposed to a risk of injury of which they knew or ought to have known. The claims are denied. The claims are denied and the school contends that the PE teacher demonstrated how to do the jump before students took part.

PE teacher Elaine Mahony said swimming had been cancelled so she organised the high jump. She said they did a warm up including skipping and she showed the students how to do the jump.

She said Mr Dunne was on his fourth high jump when the accident occurred.

Mr Justice Anthony Barr said he will give judgment in the case in January.

File image of knee injury


