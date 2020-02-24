News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Student settles court action for €45k after collision with school window

By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 12:56 PM

A student who it was claimed collided with a school window and was injured when it smashed has settled his High Court action for €45,000.

The boy was 13 years old when the accident occurred at Gormanstown College,Gormanstown, Co Meath.

The boy was outside on a school lunch break when the accident happened.

The boy had, through his mother Olubukola Kilani, Hamlet Avenue, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, sued the Very Reverend Provincial Order In Friars Minor of Ireland as a result of the accident at Gormanstown College on February 17,2017.

It was claimed he was allegedly caused to collide with the glass window which smashed.

The claims were denied and it was denied the boy was caused to collide with the window by reason of any alleged act or omission on the part of the school.

It was further contended the boy had allegedly failed to take such care for his own safety as might reasonably be expected for a child his age.

The court heard the boy who is had now 16 years of age has an 8.5cm scar on his upper arm and also on his torso, but he has made a good recovery and has returned to playing sports.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Garrett Simons said it was close to the full value of the case.

