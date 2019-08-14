News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Student Profile: Erasmus year in Turkey a truly inspiring experience

Bridget Devane.
By Sarah Ryan
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 08:00 PM

When I filled out my CAO for the first time, I chose to study Arts. However, I didn’t enjoy all the essays and exams, so when choosing for the second time, I made sure to research a wide range of courses and to find one with practical elements to it.

I’ve always had a vague interest in architecture, but the most important thing for me was that any course I chose would be creative. In the end, I chose Interior Architecture because of its practical nature and because the course is mainly graded by continual assessments, which I felt would better suit my skill set.

Going into Interior Architecture, I didn’t know what to expect. I knew the course would be practical, and this was reflected in that instead of a lecture hall, most of our lectures took place in ‘studio’. Each of the students has their own desk and materials, which I found to be a refreshing change from the regular set up of most other courses.

In Interior Architecture, there are work placements and opportunities to go abroad. I was lucky enough to be able to do both, and at the beginning of my third year I went on Erasmus to Turkey.

As someone who loves travelling, I always knew I wanted to go on Erasmus and from the beginning I was looking forward to it. My year abroad was an experience I will never forget. The university I attended in Turkey was excellent, there were many inspiring module options and I found the Turkish students to be really friendly.

College accommodation: Students living with a family can save €378 a month

As for the more challenging aspects of college, I found the pressure of deadlines difficult, as well as managing the different aspects of the course. The cost of the materials required was also hard to swallow, especially when taking into account the cost of living, rent, groceries and everything else.

Now that college is over, I am undecided between getting a job related to Interior Architecture or going travelling. At this stage, I think I’ve had my college experience and I’m looking forward to the new experiences ahead of me.

If I were to give incoming Freshers some advice, I would say pick something you’ll enjoy. This may not be the actual course, and sometimes it might be a society in the college or a sports team or a city. I genuinely believe if you can focus on something that you like in the new experiences ahead, it will get you through the rest.

