Home»Breaking News»ireland

Student ‘overjoyed’ to start college after High Court win

Saturday, September 29, 2018 - 06:10 AM

By Ann O’Loughlin, Niall Murray, and Sean O’Riordan

The student who was forced to take a High Court action over a Leaving Cert marking error has said she is “overjoyed” to have been given a veterinary medicine course at UCD.

Rebecca Carter, 19, whose Leaving Cert Business paper result was upgraded to a H1 shortly before 12pm yesterday, received her CAO college offer just after 1pm and accepted immediately.

Ms Carter, who starts in UCD on Monday, said she was off to buy refill pads and pens for her first day at college.

“I’m just delighted now that it’s set in stone and it’s finalised and now I don’t have to worry about anything else or any little uncertainty,” she said.

After the State Examinations Commission (SEC) contacted her to confirm her grade on the disputed Business paper was being upgraded to a H1, she sat by her laptop, “hitting the refresh button” and waiting for the CAO offer.

READ MORE: Rebecca Carter ‘overwhelmed and delighted’ after Leaving Cert score appeal victory

Ms Carter, from Ardcolm Drive, Rectory Hall, Castlebridge, Co Wexford, sued the SEC, challenging its decision not to recheck her points score in time to allow her to obtain a place at UCD.

Mr Justice Humphreys said the situation faced by Ms Carter had been highly unfair.

The board of the SEC said it regrets errors which can have adverse consequences for individuals and wished Ms Carter well in her future studies.

The SEC statement added: “Noting the matter is back before the court on Monday next, and in the absence of the final court order (known as the perfected order) and the written judgment of the court, it would be inappropriate for the board to comment further at this time on the wider legal issues raised, or on any action the SEC might decide to take on foot of these.”

ASTI deputy general secretary Diarmaid de Paor said any changes to the appeal system would put even more pressure on the availability of examiners, as fewer are doing the work due to poor pay.


KEYWORDS

Leaving CertCAORebecca Carter

Related Articles

Housing crisis may have lead to drop in CAO points

CAO issues over 2,000 college offers in round two of process

College offers tomorrow as 38,000 places accepted

Engineering and construction see big rise in points in CAO

More in this Section

New permit system for migrant worker recommended by review of policy

Four Irish restaurants gain Michelin Bib Gourmand status joining list of 24

Homeless charities call for Government clarity on homelessness figures

Abortion services cannot be done on 'a shoestring'


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 26, 2018

    • 6
    • 7
    • 21
    • 37
    • 46
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »