Student had shoe imprint on head after kicking in vicious gang attack

By Tom Tuite

A youth has been given a 12-month sentence for a vicious gang attack in Dublin where a college student was left with an imprint of a shoe on his forehead after getting kicked 20 times.

The 17-year-old boy and two men have pleaded guilty at the Dublin Children’s Court to assault causing harm to the man aged 20 at Malahide Castle on October 14, 2017.

However, the teen’s one-year custodial sentence could not be activated due to a shortage of spaces in the Oberstown juvenile detention centre.

The teenager has been found to be at a high risk of committing more crimes over the next 12 months.

Judge John O’Connor said the sentence had to be deferred until a later date.

Garda Lisa Murray told the court the 17-year-old boy was also one of the main instigators of the attack. He had no prior criminal convictions.

The victim was pushed to the ground and kicked “full force” approximately 20 times. The court heard the man “pleaded for it to stop”.

His mobile phone was taken and when he got to his feet he was pulled back to the ground and repeatedly kicked again to the face.

A victim impact statement was read in court.

The student described how he suffered severe bruising to his head and face and there was a “stamp mark and shoe imprint on my forehead that did not go away for a week”.

He was also spitting blood as a result of mouth injuries. The attack affected his confidence and left him suffering depression and unable to sleep, he said.

He felt he was “deliberately targeted” by his attackers and it caused trauma for his family who are “concerned where I am all the time”.

The teenager had also admitted that he attacked the same man just over three weeks earlier.

He had also pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery of a woman in Malahide as she was walking her dog on April 15.

Judge O’Connor heard that, during the latest incident, the woman was approached from behind by two males, one of whom allegedly produced a knife before a demand was made to hand over her purse.

However, they left empty-handed.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said she did not suffer any injuries but the incident “affects me daily”.

She now suffered anxiety, was afraid to go out at night, and was always “looking over my shoulder”.

The court had also heard that the youth had drug issues and complex needs and wanted to apologise.

A probation report on him was furnished to Judge O’Connor for the sentence hearing.

Defence solicitor Kelly Breen, pleading for leniency, said the youth was very remorseful.

Judge O’Connor noted from the pre-sentence probation report that the teenager remained at a “high risk” of reoffending over the next 12 months.

Drugs, alcohol, and his peers were identified as major problems for the youth.

He had told his probation officer that during the first attack the 20-year-old man was known to him and thought of him as a friend.

The man received several blows during this incident, and three weeks later the youth and two other young men attacked again.

The 17-year-old started the argument and began punching him and continued hitting him, while his accomplices kicked the victim.

He expressed no regret and had a lack of empathy, the judge noted.

The probation worker found the youth had tried to minimise the incident and struggled to explain why he attacked the man or the level of animosity and aggression.

Alcohol and drug-taking had played a part, the judge noted. However, he said that while that might be an explanation, it was not a mitigating factor.

The teenager had also been assessed in relation to his mental health, the court heard.

Ms Breen said the teenager had had a “turbulent upbringing” and had lived in various residential centres.

His ability to control his impulses lessened and his aggression increased when he had alcohol taken, she said.

Judge O’Connor said he could have given the teen a sentence of up to two years but noted his guilty plea and lack of previous convictions.

He said he had to give a sentence and imposed a 12-month term.

Due to a lack of space in the Oberstown detention centre, a problem that arises frequently, the judge deferred activating the sentence and ordered the youth to appear again in October.

He warned that, in the meantime, “this will be hanging over you”.

His co-defendants are due back in court in September for sentencing.