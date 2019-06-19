Student accused of raping woman with cucumber or courgette

A 23-year-old man has been charged with raping a young woman using a cucumber or courgette.

The alleged offence occurred in February last year. The accused man appeared at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court shortly after noon today.

Garda Annemarie Fitzgerald charged him with four counts at the court.

Sergeant Gearoid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the case against him would proceed by trial at the Central Criminal Court or that if the defendant wished, he could enter a signed plea of guilty.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, who represented the defendant on free legal aid because he is a student and without an income, said a signed plea of guilty would not arise and that a book of evidence would be required.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until July 17 to allow time for service of the book of evidence.

Garda Fitzgerald said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail.

Certain conditions were required including that the accused must sign on regularly at his local garda station and that he must have no contact with the alleged injured party, directly or indirectly.

Judge Kelleher explained to the young man that this latter condition included having no contact with her through Facebook or other social media.

The count of rape relates to an alleged sexual assault on the young woman using a cucumber or courgette on a date unknown in February 2018, Sgt. Gearóid Davis said in court.

Other charges state that on March 31, 2018 he assaulted causing harm to her on the grounds of a church car park in Co Cork on two occasions on that date, and that he falsely imprisoned her in a car at various locations on the same date.

The alleged rape was on an unknown date between February 1 and February 28, 2018 at an address in Cork City.