News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Student accused of raping woman with cucumber or courgette

By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 07:50 PM

A 23-year-old man has been charged with raping a young woman using a cucumber or courgette.

The alleged offence occurred in February last year. The accused man appeared at an in-camera hearing of Cork District Court shortly after noon today.

Garda Annemarie Fitzgerald charged him with four counts at the court.

Sergeant Gearoid Davis said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that the case against him would proceed by trial at the Central Criminal Court or that if the defendant wished, he could enter a signed plea of guilty.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, who represented the defendant on free legal aid because he is a student and without an income, said a signed plea of guilty would not arise and that a book of evidence would be required.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until July 17 to allow time for service of the book of evidence.

Garda Fitzgerald said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail.

Certain conditions were required including that the accused must sign on regularly at his local garda station and that he must have no contact with the alleged injured party, directly or indirectly.

Judge Kelleher explained to the young man that this latter condition included having no contact with her through Facebook or other social media.

The count of rape relates to an alleged sexual assault on the young woman using a cucumber or courgette on a date unknown in February 2018, Sgt. Gearóid Davis said in court.

Other charges state that on March 31, 2018 he assaulted causing harm to her on the grounds of a church car park in Co Cork on two occasions on that date, and that he falsely imprisoned her in a car at various locations on the same date.

The alleged rape was on an unknown date between February 1 and February 28, 2018 at an address in Cork City.

READ MORE

Twitter and Facebook summoned to court as social media users warned against sharing images of Boy A and Boy B

More on this topic

Charges dropped against man accused of taking part in 'tiger kidnap' of family in Co Louth

Man found guilty of possessing €1.35m worth of heroin that he stashed in his bed

Vulnerable woman is unaware her home has been sold by court order, judge hears

Social-housing row between Clare County Council and Traveller group opens in High Court

CorkCourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Donohoe will have to 'form a judgement' on Brexit when presenting budget

People found guilty of perjury could face €100,000 fine under proposed laws

Taoiseach condemns treatment of ex-garda Majella Moynihan

Revenue warns of email and text scam


Lifestyle

Whatever happened to Duncan James from Blue?

As a 10-year-old girl climbs El Capitan – 7 reasons to get into climbing, whatever your age

Follow the garden trail to West Cork's Drishane House

How boxing class has helped this cancer survivor keep fighting fit

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »