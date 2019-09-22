'Struggling' family of teenage girl in power chair refused Govt aid for adapted car due to outdated criteria

The family of a 15-year-old girl with an incurable debilitating disease have said they cannot enjoy everyday family life after being refused a special dispensation to buy a car that can transport her.

The family of Aoife Sage, who has the genetic condition EDS, had hoped to get a Primary Medical Certificate, which gives significant discounts when buying a vehicle for a disabled person.

Her mother Susan said: “This certificate allows you to purchase a new adapted vehicle to transport the wheelchair or a second-hand vehicle registered for the first time in this country, exempt from VAT, VRT and road tax.

“It is a significant saving for a family already struggling with medical needs that come with a chronically ill child.

"We feel we cannot move forward and function as a family after being refused the certificate,” she explained.

EDS affects the connective tissue throughout Aoife’s body including joints, ligaments and internal organs and has left her in constant pain. It affects collagen and her joints can dislocate at any moment.

Their home in Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, has been adapted for the power chair and for Aoife’s needs.

When they were told Aoife was entitled to the power chair, which she uses every day in school, they were delighted and immediately applied for the Primary Medical Certificate to help with the expense of an adapted car.

They were refused one and appealed the decision only to be turned down again.

Susan said: “We were delighted to hear that some other families with EDS had got the certificate, we just wish we had been afforded the same opportunity for our daughter and family.”

Susan said the criteria to be met for the certificate were drawn up in the 1950s and she believes they do not take into account the needs of families with a child in a power chair.

Aoife Sage from Co Clare. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson

She said: “You do not have to be paralysed to be disabled. The freedom we hoped to gain not only for Aoife but for us as a family, was curtailed with the primary medical certificate application declined and again refused at appeal.

“We longed for some normality back in our lives after a very tough few years.”

The family was awarded the power chair by the HSE but Susan said they cannot take Aoife to and from school because they do not have a car that can accommodate it.

She said: “There is simply no logic in one department providing a power chair to full fill a need and another side denying you the means to use it. The lack of joined-up thinking is not only shocking but unacceptable”.

The Department of Education has arranged school transport for Aoife but Susan said: “If Aoife becomes unwell in school which is quite likely to happen, we have no means of collecting her.

“We cannot use her power chair to take her for appointments. She cannot use it to socialise. It's basically useless to her without a vehicle to transport it.”

The family has now been in touch with the Office of the Ombudsman.

The HSE said that the scheme ‘The Drivers and Passengers with Disabilities Tax Relief Scheme’ is under the remit of the Revenue Commissioners, but the HSE Community Medical Officers undertake medical assessments for eligibility for Primary Medical Certificates.

The person must be severely and permanently disabled and come within at least one of the following categories: 1. Be wholly or almost wholly with the use of both legs.

2. Be wholly with the use of one of their legs and almost wholly without the use of the other leg which that they are severely restricted as to movement of their lower limbs.

3. Be without both hands or without both arms.

4. Be without one or both legs.

5. Be wholly or almost wholly with the use of both hands or arms and wholly or almost wholly with the use of one leg.

6. Have the medical condition of dwarfism and have serious difficulties of movement of the lower limbs.

The HSE said it "does not comment on individual cases. Should an applicant be dissatisfied with the decision of the medical officer the applicant may appeal the decision to the Disabled Drivers Medical Board of Appeal."

"Unsuccessful applicants are advised of their right of appeal. The HSE does not collate the specific medical conditions that are the underlying cause of the disability in respect of the granting or refusal of Primary Medical Certificates."

It said that any review of the eligibility criteria would be an issue for the Office of the Revenue Commissioners.