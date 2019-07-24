Structures not in place for border poll, Glenties told

Structures are not in place for a border poll and a national dialogue is needed to ensure all voices are heard ahead of any such vote. Those were among the opinions expressed by speakers at the MacGill summer school.

While talk of a border poll mounts among the nationalist community north and south amid fears over Brexit, the Donegal school in Glenties heard suggestions that such a move was “premature”.

Parties in the North are mired in disagreement, contended SDLP MLA Claire Hanna. They are “happy to implement power-division rather than power-sharing, flexing their competing nationalisms”.

There has been little integration in the North in recent years, she argued.

“For all that the two dominant parties have spent the last decade dividing the spoils, little meaningful North-South integration has emerged, precious little use has been made of the North-South bodies so hard fought for in the 1998 negotiations.

To me then, calls now for a border poll are like removing the scaffolding before the structures are built. Some advances have been made, in health and energy, but other highly achievable possibilities surely exist in the areas of economic development, third level education and transport.

There is a need to argue “positive alternatives” for all sides, including unionists, said Ms Hanna, adding: “The border poll should be the last, and not first, piece of the jigsaw.”

Former vice-chair of the North’s policing authority, Denis Bradley, said some type of mechanism is needed for nationalists adding: “There is little comfort to nationalists in southern political parties telling them that a crude head count is a bad idea without offering an alternative. Something of the nature of a standing conference or forum established by the Irish Government would be a frontloading of an essential debate about future relationships on this island.

“Initially it might not attract the unionist parties, but Brexit has shown that the business and farming communities of the north are seeking an outlet for their views. Where business goes, politics is likely to follow.”