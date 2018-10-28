Structural safety assessments of seven schools carried out yesterday

Assessments have continued over the weekend in the school's structure controversy, including seven inspections which were conducted yesterday

The Department of Education says one school, Gaelscoil Thulach na nÓg in Dunboyne can reopen fully after the mid-term break.

In relation to five of the schools, information was gathered and will require further assessment.

Structural issues were identified at Castlemills Education Centre, Balbriggan and will be dealt with during the course of the mid-term break.

In total, 21 assessments of more than 40 schools constructed by Western Building Systems have been carried out to date.

Digital Desk