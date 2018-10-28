Home»Breaking News»ireland

Structural safety assessments of seven schools carried out yesterday

Sunday, October 28, 2018 - 02:13 PM

Assessments have continued over the weekend in the school's structure controversy, including seven inspections which were conducted yesterday

The Department of Education says one school, Gaelscoil Thulach na nÓg in Dunboyne can reopen fully after the mid-term break.

In relation to five of the schools, information was gathered and will require further assessment.

Structural issues were identified at Castlemills Education Centre, Balbriggan and will be dealt with during the course of the mid-term break.

In total, 21 assessments of more than 40 schools constructed by Western Building Systems have been carried out to date.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

SchoolsStructureEducation

Related Articles

Parents may sue State on school closures

Fears over conflict of interest in schools inspections

Construction firm says it was 'fully compliant' with Department terms on rapid built schools

State facing huge bill to repair schools

More in this Section

Michael D Higgins hails re-election as a vote for hope over fear

Blasphemy referendum ‘small step towards 21st century constitution’

One winner of €4.4m Lotto jackpot

Defeated candidates in Presidential election united in praise for victorious Higgins


Breaking Stories

We’re set for the Clueless remake: 8 fashion lessons we learned from the original movie

Exercise in autumn and winter is essential – here’s why

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »