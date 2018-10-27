Home»Breaking News»ireland

Structural problems found at two more schools

Saturday, October 27, 2018 - 03:45 PM

Structural problems have been found at two more Dublin schools.

Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Lucan will have to partially close one of its buildings.

Scoil Chaitlin Maude in Tallaght requires some remedial work but this will be completed before students return after the mid-term break.

Four of the eight other schools checked this weekend are still awaiting results.

Education Minister Joe McHugh has said that he has not met with Western Building Systems.

Joe McHugh

"There have been meetings between my officials and Western," said Minister McHugh.

"I haven't met them, I deliberately haven't met them, because I want to focus on the solutions to ensure safety, number one, and also to have interim accommodation solutions in place.

"After that happens, there are questions, and there's an analysis needed to be done as to what happened here, what went wrong here."

- Digital desk


KEYWORDS

School buildings

Related Articles

Builders: Blame inspectors for school crisis

Education Minister Joe McHugh orders review of files on school building safety

State bodies told to find solution to owed €20m from school builds

More in this Section

Woman awarded €75k following supermarket fall caused by spilled cream

Ireland’s prison staff 'has an average of 15.7 sick days' a year

Calls for Gov to act faster on ticket touting as Fleetwood Mac fans left disappointed

Woman who died in Bray house fire named


Breaking Stories

11 up-and-coming fitness Instagrammers you should follow

Top designers' advice on garden colour to blow the blues away

How to free yourself from housework drudgery

Wishlist: Mirror designs and coffee capsules

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »