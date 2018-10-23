Home»Breaking News»ireland

Structural issues in schools will be repaired as soon as possible, says Varadkar

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 12:07 PM

The Taoiseach says the Government will move to repair any structural issues in schools as quickly as possible.

It is after Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan, Co Dublin had to close a building that was found to be unstable.

Ardgillan Community College

The Department of Education has ordered urgent checks on 30 other schools built by the same company, Western Building Systems.

Works will take place at Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan, along with three other schools in Wicklow, Westmeath and County Dublin following issues identified in fire risk assessment reports.

In a statement, the Department of Education insisted their number one priority is the safety of students and staff.

Leo Varadkar says the safety of students and teachers is the top priority.

Mr Varadkar said that they need to "find out what defects exist, repair them as soon as possible and obviously pursue the construction company for any costs".

"One of the schools affected is in my own constituency, it is something I am very much across.

"We will do whatever we can as quickly as possible to make sure that everyone is safe and any repairs that need to be done are done."

