‘Stringent new rules’ will add thousands to cost of home renovations

Homeowners wishing to carry out major renovations face paying thousands of euro extra to comply with strict new building regulations which come into effect on November 1.

Despite the housing crisis and the slow pace of delivery of new homes, the Government is to introduce “stringent new building regulations” which could add up to an average 2%, or €7,000, to the cost of renovations. On top of that, all renovations will have to be independently certified, adding even further costs.

Under the plans, all new buildings will become ‘near-zero energy buildings’ with A-rated efficiency and existing homes undergoing major renovations to be brought up to a minimum BER rating of B2. Major renovations are being classified as greater than 25% of the dwelling.

“Painting, replastering, rendering, reslating, cavity wall insulation are not considered major renovation works,” said the department.

The Government insisted the changes will see “small increases in overall costs with each incremental change” and that such costs will more than be recouped in energy savings over time. As part of the plan, it is envisaged there would be a ban on installation of oil boilers from 2022 and gas boilers from 2025 in all new dwellings.

At a briefing on the new laws, Damien English, the junior housing minister, accepted the rules will mean thousands of euro in additional costs.

“Yes, there is a cost, €3,000 or €4,000 perhaps,” he said. “It will add to the costs, yes, to the construction of a house, but that is recoupable in a short number of years, and all the data shows that.”

Industry experts put the cost at likely closer to €7,000.

Mr English strongly defended the costs involved, saying the improvement in heat efficiency will be more than worth it. He said that even though they were attempting to tackle a housing crisis, he and his officials were determined that new, improved standards had to be set.

At present, approximately 40% of Ireland’s energy-related CO2 emissions are coming from buildings. Because of binding EU commitments, the Government is seeking to cut emissions from buildings by up to 45%.

Under the plans, a total phasing out of oil boilers is envisaged to be replaced by electrical heat pumps. Double-glazing windows will need to be replaced by triple glazing, while mechanical ventilation will become the norm in most dwellings.

On November 1, amendments to Part L and Part F of the building regulations (relating to energy efficiency and ventilations) for new residential dwellings and dwellings getting major renovations come into effect. The Government said the rules will be subject to transition arrangements to allow flexibility to developers.

New dwellings will be 70% more energy-efficient and emit 70% less carbon-dioxide emissions relative to the 2005 performance levels of residential dwellings, estimates the Government.

In relation to renovations of existing homes, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland said the changes will require that the building be brought up to cost-optimal level — defined as upgrading heating systems, cooling and ventilation systems, and lighting which are more than 15 years old.

The average cost of homes in Dublin is now €388,000; 2% of that cost amounts to €7,760. The national average price of a home is now €255,000.

Mr English and his officials have stressed that the 2% average cost addition to cover the new rules applies only to the building costs as opposed to the total cost of the building and site.