News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Strike by 10,000 hospital support staff deferred to allow for talks at WRC

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 06:10 PM

Tomorrow's industrial action by 10,000 health support staff has been deferred pending the outcome of emergency talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

Trade union SIPTU confirmed the news this evening, saying that discussions on implementing the job evaluation scheme for workers will continue tomorrow.

Staff like porters, chefs, and maternity care assistants were due to hold the 24-hour strike from 8am due to a row over whether staff are due a pay rise under the scheme.

The action was due to take place across 38 hospitals and facilities, with the strike predicted by the HSE to have a "very serious" impact on hospital services.

A further five days of work stoppages are due to take place over the next fortnight, with SIPTU confirming that preparations for a strike next Tuesday and Wednesday are continuing.

SIPTU Health Divisional Organiser, Paul Bell, said: “The strike action scheduled for tomorrow is now deferred at the request of the Workplace Relations Commission. Discussions on the implementation of the job evaluation scheme for SIPTU members in the health service will commence tomorrow (Thursday, 20th June). Preparations for strike for next Tuesday (June 25th) and Wednesday (June 26th) will continue.”

The HSE welcomed the deferral, saying that hospitals would try and reinstate patient appointments which had been cancelled.

It said it would contact people directly if any procedures could go ahead as planned tomorrow.

In a statement, the HSE said: "The HSE welcomes the deferral of tomorrow’s planned industrial action by SIPTU at 38 Hospital Sites and healthcare facilities pending the resumption of talks at the WRC tomorrow.

"Hospitals will endeavour to reinstate services and appointments in so far as possible and will contact patients directly to advise of any appointments and procedures that can proceed tomorrow. Community services will operate a full service tomorrow."

READ MORE

Health staff strike: Patients should turn up for procedures if they do not get a call

More on this topic

New system could cause delays for 15,000 patients seeking special medicines

Asthma care cost State €472m in 2017

Patients waiting on surgery amid strike

Strike by 10,000 hospital support staff can be averted, says Varadkar

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

Donohoe will have to 'form a judgement' on Brexit when presenting budget

People found guilty of perjury could face €100,000 fine under proposed laws

Taoiseach condemns treatment of ex-garda Majella Moynihan

Revenue warns of email and text scam


Lifestyle

Whatever happened to Duncan James from Blue?

As a 10-year-old girl climbs El Capitan – 7 reasons to get into climbing, whatever your age

Follow the garden trail to West Cork's Drishane House

How boxing class has helped this cancer survivor keep fighting fit

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »