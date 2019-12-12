News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Stricter rules for wind farms including noise limits

Stricter rules for wind farms including noise limits
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 12:01 AM

Wind farms will be subjected to stricter noise limits and increased set-back distances under final draft guidelines due to be published today. The guidelines will also aim to tackle shadow flicker — the blinking shade that rotating turbines cast on nearby homes and buildings.

The Government has set an ambitious target to move to 70% renewable electricity by 2030 with wind energy expected to play a big part.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will today put the guidelines out to public consultation. They focus on a number of key aspects including noise, visual amenity setback, shadow flicker, community consultation obligations, community dividend, and grid connections.

Communities and campaigners have been waiting since June 2017 for the issuing of these final draft proposals and it is expected to be the middle of next year before the signed-off guidelines are published and enforced by local authorities.

Noise from wind energy developments will now be subject to a limit of five decibels above existing background noise up to a maximum permitted noise limit of 43 decibels, day or night.

This is a tightening of the 2006 noise standards in line with the most up-to-date, best international standards.

The implementation of a new robust noise monitoring framework is also proposed. Wind farms will be forced to operate automatic shadow flicker control mechanisms where they affect homes and properties.

The guidelines state that, should any shadow flicker occur and impact on nearby properties, the relevant wind turbines will be shut down for the duration of the shadow flicker.

Wind turbines will now have to be set back at least four times the tip height between a wind turbine and the nearest dwelling, subject to a mandatory minimum distance of 500m.

To put this in context, a wind turbine of 180m will now have to be at least 720m from the nearest dwelling, as against the current non-mandatory minimum requirement of 500m. This setback requirement will also have to comply with the noise limits.

Finally, wind energy developers will be required to engage in mandatory consultations with communities at an early stage in the process, at pre-planning stage, and will further be required to prepare a community report as part of the planning application.

READ MORE

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €2.5m

More on this topic

David Connolly: Wind is in the sails of energy industryDavid Connolly: Wind is in the sails of energy industry

Waterford wind farm operator 'exploring options' as High Court orders 9 turbines be put on standbyWaterford wind farm operator 'exploring options' as High Court orders 9 turbines be put on standby

ESB and Coillte agree renewable energy dealESB and Coillte agree renewable energy deal

State must pay €5m and €15,000-per-day fines over landslideState must pay €5m and €15,000-per-day fines over landslide


TOPIC: Wind Farm

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in DublinGardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in Dublin

Report calls for the abolition of direct provisionReport calls for the abolition of direct provision

Finance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and RyanairFinance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and Ryanair

NI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debateNI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debate


Lifestyle

Fr Brian D’Arcy was born nearEnniskillen, Co Fermanagh in 1945.A Question of Taste with Fr Brian D'Arcy

About a year ago Aitch, real name Harrison Armstrong, dropped out of school to start working with his grandfather as a labourer in Manchester.Rapper Aitch on quitting his job to pursue music full-time

A new book delves into the details of Harry Clarke’s stained glass windows in such places as Dingle and Cork, writes Marjorie Brennan.The book that delves into the details of Harry Clarke's stained glass windows

They’re the best air purifiers around so we should grow more houseplants all year round, says Peter Dowdall.Not just for December: The reason why she should grow more houseplants all year round

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »