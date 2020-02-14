News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Strict security part of management plan for proposed Limerick city student apartments

File image of Limerick city.
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Friday, February 14, 2020 - 03:13 PM

Strict security arrangements, including access cards, CCTV and visiting restrictions, are part of the management plan for a new student apartment complex proposed for Limerick city.

Some 61 apartments, totalling 189 student beds, are part of a massive new accommodation complex proposed for the Canal Bank development, located on a four-hectare site on Pa Healy Road.

Revington Developments Limited has lodged the plans with An Bord Pleanála under the fast-track planning scheme, with a decision due by mid-May. In addition to including 61 student apartments, proposals include 363 build-to-rent apartments and 18 houses.

The massive mixed-use project includes seven blocks, ranging in height from six to ten storeys.

In its proposed student accommodation management plan, the developer said a 'strict' policy will be in place to ensure the student elements of the scheme fit in with the rest of it as smoothly as possible.

All residents will be provided with proximity cards which will be required to gain access to student amenity spaces, bin stores and apartments, and these cards will be registered to individual residents.

In addition:

  • - There will be 24-hour monitoring and CCTV where appropriate.
  • - Areas which are sensitive in terms of sound, or disturbance to other student residents, will be sealed utilizing the door-entry system.
  • - Visitors will be required to sign in and out, and access will be 'strictly controlled' after 11pm.
  • - Persistent instances of anti-social behaviour will result in the early termination of the tenancy.

In its application, the developer notes the National Student Accommodation Strategy which identifies a shortfall of more than 2,000 student beds in Limerick as of 2019.

The city has more than 21,000 full-time students between the University of Limerick, Mary Immaculate College and Limerick IT.

Under the National Planning Framework, 50% of all new housing within Limerick city is to occur within the existing city and suburbs footprint, through brownfield, infill and regeneration.

The developer said this scheme fits this requirement.

Consultation with Limerick City and County Council and An Bord Pleanála took place before the submission was made.

In response to an opinion from An Bord Pleanála, the scheme was revised to increase the density of the proposed development, reduced car parking dominance, and improve the overall urban design and elevation to Pa Healy Road.

