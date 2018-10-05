Strict bail terms for Cork man accused of harassing woman

By Liam Heylin

A 62-year-old man accused of harassing a woman in her 40s was brought before Cork District Court yesterday.

Peter O’Sullivan, of 2 O’Brien Place, Dripsey, Co Cork, was arrested by Garda Dermot Crowley and charged with one count contrary to the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The charge states that on dates between May 12 and June 4 at Myrtle Hill Terrace in Cork, he harassed the woman.

The nature of the alleged harassment was not outlined in court.

However, Inspector Gary McPolin said the allegations were serious and that directions would have to be sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether the matter should be heard at district or circuit court level.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he would adjourn the case for that purpose.

Insp McPolin said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail but he said certain conditions were required.

Conditions consist of having no contact with the woman referred to in the harassment charge sheet and staying south of the north channel of the River Lee.

Judge Olann Kelleher explained to the accused man that as well as staying out of the north side of Cork City, the defendant was to have no contact with the complainant by social media or otherwise.

Solicitor Pat Horan was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid.

Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until November for directions from the DPP.