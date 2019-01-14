Street artists in line for €10k grants in Cork

Graffiti artists could be in line for grants of up to €10,000 for art works that enhance the uniqueness of Cork City and make it a more attractive place to visit.

The special fund was announced this evening as details of a free afternoon parking deal in the city-run carparks at Paul St and North Main St were also unveiled.

Chief executive Ann Doherty said that parking in both carparks will be free between 2pm and 5pm until February 14.

The fresh parking incentive is the latest effort by city management to support traders in the city centre since the reintroduction of the afternoon car ban and bus lanes on St Patrick’s Street.

This mural on Tobin St is an example of one of the placemaking projects which Cork City Council wants to promote. Picture: Jim McCarthy

The launch of the new fund by city council is also designed to help.

Urban artists, business network groups, community groups and others, who are involved in vibrant or quirky projects, are now being encouraged to come forward with ideas and apply for money under the new City Centre Placemaking Fund.

Street art, urban planting or greening projects, the creation of parklets, creative seating, the installation of atmospheric lighting and new, unique events are just some of the projects which could be supported financially under the scheme.

The city council’s city centre co-ordinator, Paul McGuirk, said that the initiative is designed to support projects that will enhance, improve and enliven people’s experience of Cork City centre.

However, it is also hoped the schemes will increase footfall and support the local economy.

It is hoped that one of the many spinoff benefits will be the encouragement of collaboration in specific streets and neighbourhoods, as has happened in the Douglas Street area.

Lord mayor Mick Finn welcomed the launch of the fund.

“Our city centre continues to evolve with lots of new developments underway,” he said.

The lighted tree outside St Peter’s visitor centre on North Main St. Picture: Jed Niezgoda

“As part of its city centre strategy, Cork City Council has been actively encouraging groups at a street or neighbourhood level to work collectively to enhance their area.

“We have several examples of this and we believe this is another tool to help support that process.

“With community-based participation at its centre, effective placemaking capitalises on a local community’s assets, inspiration, and potential, and it results in the creation of quality public spaces that contribute to people’s health, happiness, and wellbeing.

“It helps local communities to reimagine everyday spaces,” he said.

Mr McGuirk said that while groups can apply for up to €10,000 for capital projects, many projects may cost much less.

He said that new events may also be eligible if considered unique and contribute significantly towards the fund’s objectives.

“Creating a sense of place is key to a vibrant city centre,” he said.

Things like street art, interesting events, planting and creative seating make our public spaces more people-friendly and attractive.



We have several examples of these across the city centre and we are hoping this initiative will foster other ideas through local groups working together to creatively improve their area.

“We are open to discussing any new project which enhances visitors or residents experience of the city centre.”

Anyone who has an idea they think could benefit from the fund, and enhance the city centre, should email paul_mcguirk@corkcity.ie or phone 021 492 4773.