News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Strategy to increase cruise passenger footfall in Bantry launched

Strategy to increase cruise passenger footfall in Bantry launched
Speakers at the Bantry Bay Port Company Cruise Tourism Seminar in the Maritime Hotel, Bantry: Derry Cronin, Specialised travel Services, Michael Pat Murphy, Bantry Bay Port Co., Chris Coates, Cruise and Maritime Voyages, Conor Mowlds, Bantry Bay Port Co., and Michael McCarthy, Cruise Europe. Photo: Tony McElhinney
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Thursday, August 29, 2019 - 03:29 PM

A new strategy has been launched aimed at trebling the number of cruise liner visit to Bantry, Co Cork to 30 per year over the next five years.

Details of the strategy were unveiled today at a special seminar held at the town's Maritime Hotel, which was attended by a large number of tourist-related business owners.

This year Bantry hosted visits from 10 cruise liners, which brought in more than 8,000 passengers and crew. Next year 14 cruise liners are booked to visit.

Conor Mowlds, chairman of Cruise Ireland, told the seminar, entitled ‘Collectively Growing Cruise Tourism in Bantry’ plans are being worked on to increase cruise passenger footfall in the area to 25,000 per year by 2024.

The Port of Cork previously produced a similar plan to encourage more cruise liner visits to Cobh and surpassed their wildest expectations in a short timeframe. This year more than 100 liners, some of which are the biggest afloat, docked in Cobh.

However, the type of liners which the Port of Bantry wants to attract are of a smaller size.

Bantry Bay Port Company operates as a tender port with no dedicated cruise berth. However this will not impede Bantry from growing.

Both Mr Mowlds and Michael McCarthy, chairman of Cruise Europe, said Bantry can benefit from and the smaller cruise liner market or ‘expedition’ market It is this market that Bantry hopes to capitalise on over the next few years, with the guidance of the Port of Cork.

The expedition market, once a small niche, is now set for dramatic growth with 40 or more ships already on order for the 2023 market.

Both new entrants and established cruise lines, ranging from Celebrity Cruises to Crystal Cruises, Hapag Lloyd, Hurtigruten, Seabourn Cruise Line and Silversea Cruises, have each announced plans for new expedition cruise ships.

This expedition market is all about the experience for passengers on smaller vessels which can easily access remote places that the larger cruise liners cannot, such as Bantry.

"We need to attract the right vessels for passengers to see this beautiful part of the world. We cannot do it alone and that is why we want to collectively grow this business " Brendan Keating, Port of Cork chief executive, said.

READ MORE

Ministers distance themselves from tweet comparing Johnson to Cromwell

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

‘We just go out and pick what we need for dinner’‘We just go out and pick what we need for dinner’

Lego uses AI to translate instructions into braille and audioLego uses AI to translate instructions into braille and audio

CruiseBantryCork

More in this Section

No winner of Lotto jackpot No winner of Lotto jackpot

Man arrested and firearms seized in Co MonaghanMan arrested and firearms seized in Co Monaghan

Coveney: Ireland won't compromise 'fragile' peace processCoveney: Ireland won't compromise 'fragile' peace process

Government urged to intervene in escalating beef crisisGovernment urged to intervene in escalating beef crisis


Lifestyle

The research suggests that protein post-workout drinks don’t actually make that much difference to your muscles.A new study says protein shakes might not be the best choice for exercise recovery – so what is?

Well, normal service was certainly restored after last year’s scorching anomaly and so when we park up by Long Strand — a pit stop on our way home from much further west where the default setting has been monsoon — a hefty ‘breeze’ may have the surf roiling and boiling but it’s also strong enough to send clouds scudding across the sky, allowing a feisty late-afternoon sun to radiate down a rare transfusion of Vitamin D.The Fish Basket: Is this restaurant one of West Cork's best kept secrets?

Want to escape the crowds on your next trip? These gems are as hidden as can be, says Luke Rix-Standing.We found the least-visited country on each continent – here’s why you should go

As let’s face it routines and schedules mostly go out the window during the summer months.Mum's the word: A study in getting us all ready to slot back into the school routine

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »