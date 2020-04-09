Stormont ‘should raise payments to laid-off workers who live in NI’

Business minister Heather Humphreys has said it is up to the Northern Ireland Executive to give more money to cross-border workers who live in Northern Ireland but have lost their job in the Republic.

These workers are ineligible for emergency Covid-19 unemployment payments from the Irish Government.

The €350 weekly payment is available for workers laid off due to Covid-19 in the Republic, but people living in Northern Ireland can only claim up to £73 (€83) through Jobseekers’ Allowance. Heather Humphreys (Steve Humphreys/PA)

The Business Minister told Northern Sound FM that workers who live in the Republic but work in Northern Ireland can claim payments, and it is up to the Stormont Executive to increase its payments to workers who live there.

“I think it is something we can take up with them when we meet them again but I think it would be something that they should be looking at themselves.

“People who live in the South and work in the North can claim the €350 unemployment payment. Perhaps the Northern Ireland Executive would look at doing the same for people who are living in the North.” (PA Graphics)

Ms Humphreys, Fine Gael TD for Cavan-Monaghan, said on Wednesday that Department of Social Protection officials have been unable to find a way to pay workers who have been laid off from a job in the Republic but live in Northern Ireland.

“Under the legislation that currently exists, if you are laid off south of the border and you live in the North, you have to claim your social welfare in the country in which you live. That is the situation currently.

“I have asked the Department of Social Protection to look at it and they examined it carefully.”