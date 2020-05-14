News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Stormont pays out more than €2.2m a year for non-existent long haul flights

Stormont pays out more than €2.2m a year for non-existent long haul flights
By Press Association
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 04:51 PM

Stormont is paying out more than £2m (€2.2m) a year to cover a subsidy for transatlantic flights that do not exist.

Almost two years since the last direct flight between Northern Ireland and the US, the Executive is still returning £2m (€2.2m) each financial year to the Treasury as part of a deal in which the devolved administration axe long haul air passenger duty.

Details were uncovered by SDLP Assembly member Matthew O’Toole through a written question.

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole uncovered details of the subsidy arrangement (Peter Morrison/PA)
SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole uncovered details of the subsidy arrangement (Peter Morrison/PA)

The £2m (€2.2m) reflects the lost revenue that would have been generated by a service between Belfast and New York if the duty had still been in place.

It is a set sum agreed at the outset of the deal in 2012 and does not fluctuate depending on what the estimated tax revenue is in a given year.

That means it is still being returned to Treasury coffers from the region’s block grant despite the last long haul services, operated by Norwegian Air, ending in October 2018.

READ MORE

Letters show HSE CEO Paul Reid was 'extremely disappointed' in Tony Holohan

From that date around £6m (€6.7m) has been committed to cover the subsidy for long haul flights that do not exist.

Mr O’Toole said the situation is “absurd” and called on Stormont’s Finance Department to engage with the Treasury to end the payment.

He branded the scheme as “half-baked” and a “white elephant”.

The blunt truth is that most long haul visitors to the north will come via Dublin Airport or London

The MLA said the anomaly has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 emergency and demanded the money be reallocated to pressing priorities in Northern Ireland.

“It is outrageous that in the current crisis circumstances, Northern Ireland is spending millions of pounds subsidising non-existent long haul air routes,” he said.

“This is all the more shocking when one considers the dire prospects for our much more critical short-haul connectivity to Great Britain.

“We are paying for the privilege of having theoretically zero taxes on long haul travel despite not having had a single route since 2018 – and there being precious little prospect of any routes for the foreseeable future.”

He added: “While a transatlantic air link is good in itself, this policy was abysmally designed from the outset – and has led to the absurdity of subsidising non-existent routes when we are losing short haul connectivity and jobs.

“This policy was supposed to be a flagship of the last Executive’s economic policy but was in actual fact the typical mix of chest-beating Ulster nationalism and client capitalism.

“The blunt truth is that most long haul visitors to the north will come via Dublin Airport or London.

“As we come out of this crisis, we need a properly thought-through long-term economic response, including a strategy to rescue our short-haul connectivity – not half-baked schemes like this.”

READ MORE

'We are moving to a new phase,' says Simon Harris as TDs question private hospital costs in pandemic

More on this topic

Soldier F Bloody Sunday hearing set for Derry in JulySoldier F Bloody Sunday hearing set for Derry in July

Faulty vehicle lifts in Northern Ireland did thousands more MOT tests than recommendedFaulty vehicle lifts in Northern Ireland did thousands more MOT tests than recommended

Journalists at two Belfast newspapers threatened by loyalistsJournalists at two Belfast newspapers threatened by loyalists

Veterans Commissioner to be recruited for Northern IrelandVeterans Commissioner to be recruited for Northern Ireland


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

air passenger dutyMatthew O'TooleNorwegian AirTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

60% of gay people in Ireland avoid holding hands in public out of fear - survey60% of gay people in Ireland avoid holding hands in public out of fear - survey

€90k worth of cigarettes seized at Dublin Port€90k worth of cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

Leading doc warns of 'nightmare scenario' if there's a second wave of Covid-19Leading doc warns of 'nightmare scenario' if there's a second wave of Covid-19

Insurance and safety issues among concerns for childcare providers during pandemicInsurance and safety issues among concerns for childcare providers during pandemic


Lifestyle

Two of the doughtiest women in Irish food, sisters Hannah and Rachel Dare, of the very splendid Organico shop, cafe, bakery and health food store, in Bantry, have had a thriving online business for some time.The Menu: care packages, fresh bread and Turkish dining

Maresa Fagan says despite Covid-19, GPs are immunising as normal against a number of illnesses. There is no need for parents to be afraid.Children's vaccinations still routine, despite virus

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Thursday's TV highlights: Charlie Brooker, Liam Brady

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »