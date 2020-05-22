News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Stormont ministers press London to pay for victims’ pensions

Stormont ministers press London to pay for victims’ pensions
By Press Association
Friday, May 22, 2020 - 06:02 PM

Northern Ireland’s First and Deputy First Minister have said the Westminster government should fund a pension scheme for those injured in the Troubles.

The payments have been delayed amid a stand-off between Belfast and London on who pays for the estimated £100 million cost.

Earlier, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said Stormont should foot the bill.

“This was agreed as part of the budget the Executive have,” he said.

Brandon Lewis said Stormont should pay for the scheme (Brian Lawless/PA)
Brandon Lewis said Stormont should pay for the scheme (Brian Lawless/PA)

Victims are considering taking legal action over the delays to payments.

Alan McBride, of the Wave Trauma Centre, said the Northern Ireland Executive was put on notice today to put the correct structures in place or face court action.

He said a judicial review will focus on the Executive’s “failure to comply with legislation to provide payments for those severely injured through no fault of their own during the Troubles in Northern Ireland”.

Victims Commissioner Judith Thompson has also criticised the delay, describing it as “unacceptable”.

The Victims Payment Scheme had been due to open for applications on May 29.

Victims Commissioner Judith Thompson said the delay was ‘unacceptable’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Victims Commissioner Judith Thompson said the delay was ‘unacceptable’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

However, it has emerged the scheme will not be opening as scheduled and that structures set out in the regulations, passed into law in January 2020, to administer the scheme have not been set up.

First Minister Arlene Foster was asked about the delay at Stormont’s daily media briefing on coronavirus.

She restated her position that the funds for the pension scheme should come from Westminster.

“This pension went through the Westminster Parliament, the regulations were set at Westminster before the Stormont Executive returned in January,” she said.

“Therefore we take a very clear view in relation to the funding, we are committed to delivering this pension as part of the New Decade New Approach.

“But we do have to deal with the funding, it’s quite a lot of money and therefore we need to be able to make sure that we can deliver.

“There is a legitimate expectation, we both expect that it has to be delivered and therefore we need to get on and deliver it, and I am very much committed to that.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill added: “This is about restoring dignity, this is about supporting those people that have been both physically and psychologically injured as a result of the conflict.

“There are key issues that need to be resolved and they need to be resolved as quickly as possible to allow this payment to happen.

“Clearly there is a need on the British government in terms of the funding package that’s required in order to get this payment put into place.”

READ MORE

Covid-19: Simon Harris confirms new travel measures for passengers arriving from overseas

More on this topic

Northern Ireland legacy proposals to be probed by Westminster committeeNorthern Ireland legacy proposals to be probed by Westminster committee

PSNI set to resume legacy investigations and reviews next weekPSNI set to resume legacy investigations and reviews next week

British soldier recalls ‘firing at gunman’ during Ballymurphy shootingsBritish soldier recalls ‘firing at gunman’ during Ballymurphy shootings

Arlene Foster calls for troops in the North to be protected from ‘vexatious claims’Arlene Foster calls for troops in the North to be protected from ‘vexatious claims’


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

N IrelandpoliticsStormontTOPIC: The Troubles

More in this Section

Woman injured after tree fell onto car in DublinWoman injured after tree fell onto car in Dublin

Garda group concerned about enforcing restrictions during phased lifting of lockdownGarda group concerned about enforcing restrictions during phased lifting of lockdown

ASTI: Minister wanted teachers to 'put up or shut up' by releasing Leaving Cert guidelines earlyASTI: Minister wanted teachers to 'put up or shut up' by releasing Leaving Cert guidelines early

Irish troops in Lebanon given June return datesIrish troops in Lebanon given June return dates


Lifestyle

As one of the original ‘supers’, the model is no stranger to serving some serious looks.Naomi Campbell’s most iconic looks as she turns 50

Prudence Wade asks a make-up artist how to get the vampy look.A dark lip could be your surprising secret weapon this summer

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene & Heard's Arts & Showbiz Quiz

COVID-19 is a formidable enemy that has massively impacted our lives, but it has a weakness – it’s highly susceptible to disinfectants.Sustainable solutions: Searching for eco-friendly ways to decontaminate PPE

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 15
  • 16
  • 19
  • 31
  • 37
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »