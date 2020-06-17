News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Stormont could receive funding to extend free school meals over the summer

Stormont could receive funding to extend free school meals over the summer
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 02:04 PM

Stormont could be set to receive additional funding from Westminster to extend the free school meals scheme over the summer.

Direct payments in respect of free school meals are due to end on June 30.

There have been widespread calls for Northern Ireland to follow the rest of the UK in extending the payments over the summer months.

Stormont education minister Peter Weir (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)
Stormont education minister Peter Weir (Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA)

Education minister Peter Weir priced the cost of extending the scheme at £12m (€13.4m) and said he will make a bid for the funding from the Executive.

First Minister Arlene Foster expressed her support for extending the scheme, while finance minister Conor Murphy signalled his intent to find the cash required.

But on Wednesday it emerged that Westminster may provide funding to Northern Ireland for the scheme’s extension.

Northern Ireland Office minister Robin Walker told a Westminster committee that he assumed there would be Barnett consequentials arising from the decision by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Walker told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee that he has been in touch with the Treasury but is awaiting an answer.

“It’s something I’m awaiting further information on so I can’t 100% confirm, but it seems to me that would make sense,” he said.

The Government reversed its decision not to extend free school meals support in England over the summer following a campaign involving Manchester United star Marcus Rashford.

The authorities in Scotland and Wales are also providing support to eligible families during the school holiday.

Mr Weir had previously said his department did not have the money to extend the scheme outside term time.

When schools closed due to the pandemic, the families of children eligible for free meals were instead given a £27 (€30) payment every fortnight.

There are almost 100,000 children in Northern Ireland who are eligible.

READ MORE

UK ‘had no pre-sight’ of Irish proposal for access to Troubles documents

More on this topic

SDLP calls for urgent meeting of North's party leaders over Troubles victims payment delaysSDLP calls for urgent meeting of North's party leaders over Troubles victims payment delays

Parties need to step up and compensate Troubles victims, says DUPParties need to step up and compensate Troubles victims, says DUP

Fire at former Crumlin Road courthouse ‘started deliberately’Fire at former Crumlin Road courthouse ‘started deliberately’

Man ‘viciously assaulted’ at Belfast's Botanic GardensMan ‘viciously assaulted’ at Belfast's Botanic Gardens

coronavirusCovid-19Free school mealsNorthern Ireland Affairs committeeTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Gardaí use Covid powers three times in past week amid 'very good compliance'Gardaí use Covid powers three times in past week amid 'very good compliance'

Gardaí investigate after man's body found in Co. WicklowGardaí investigate after man's body found in Co. Wicklow

Decision due tomorrow on Ireland's bid for UN Security Council seatDecision due tomorrow on Ireland's bid for UN Security Council seat

'Stopping people cutting turf, I could never agree with that' - Michael Healy-Rae on coalition deal'Stopping people cutting turf, I could never agree with that' - Michael Healy-Rae on coalition deal


Lifestyle

The best SPFs that babies and grandparents alike can use.The Skin Nerd: The best sun creams for all the family, from granny to baby

The Premier League is back, and Michael Portillo presents a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle.Wednesday TV Highlights: The Premier League is back and a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »