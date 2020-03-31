News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Stormont considering field hospitals as Covid-19 deaths rises to 28 in the North

By Press Association
Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 05:06 PM

A number of field hospitals are under consideration in Northern Ireland to treat those less severely ill with coronavirus, the North's First Minister Arlene Foster said.

It cones as the number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus has risen by six to 28, health officials said.

Testing has resulted in 53 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the North to 586.

The field hospitals under consideration include Balmoral Park near Belfast where a large annual animal show is normally held.

The DUP leader said she had been in contact with Stormont health minister Robin Swann.

She said: “He will come to a decision on that in the near future.

“I absolutely support him in the need to expand our capability at this particular point in time and to do everything we can to protect lives because that is what we are engaged in, in this Executive.”

Mrs Foster said it would be necessary to expand the hospital estate.

She added intensive care unit (ICU) beds would not be located in the field hospitals, similar to that being built at London’s ExCel centre.

“We are not talking about tents. We are talking about what we have seen in the Nightingale Hospital located at the Excel.

“Some of the sites that are being looked at include Balmoral Park and places like that.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

