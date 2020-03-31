Stormont considering field hospitals as Covid-19 deaths rises to 28 in the North

A number of field hospitals are under consideration in Northern Ireland to treat those less severely ill with coronavirus, the North's First Minister Arlene Foster said.

It cones as the number of people who have died in Northern Ireland after contracting coronavirus has risen by six to 28, health officials said.

Testing has resulted in 53 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the North to 586.

The field hospitals under consideration include Balmoral Park near Belfast where a large annual animal show is normally held.

The DUP leader said she had been in contact with Stormont health minister Robin Swann.

She said: “He will come to a decision on that in the near future.

“I absolutely support him in the need to expand our capability at this particular point in time and to do everything we can to protect lives because that is what we are engaged in, in this Executive.”

Mrs Foster said it would be necessary to expand the hospital estate.

She added intensive care unit (ICU) beds would not be located in the field hospitals, similar to that being built at London’s ExCel centre.

“We are not talking about tents. We are talking about what we have seen in the Nightingale Hospital located at the Excel.

“Some of the sites that are being looked at include Balmoral Park and places like that.”