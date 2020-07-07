Stormont Assembly urges Michelle O’Neill to apologise over Bobby Storey funeral

The Stormont Assembly has passed a motion urging the North's deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill to apologise for attending Bobby Storey’s funeral during the pandemic.

Hundreds lined the route of the veteran republican and former IRA member’s cortege in west Belfast last week.

The Assembly’s declaration passed without a vote on Tuesday evening.

DUP Assembly member Christopher Stalford said: “I regret to say that the Deputy First Minister’s credibility is shot to bits.”

The resolution was backed by the DUP, UUP, SDLP and Alliance but does not have any practical legal effect.

DUP First Minister Arlene Foster has asked her powersharing partner to step aside while PSNI officers consider the matter.

Ms O’Neill has apologised “for grieving families experiencing more hurt”.

No new deaths have been recorded with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said on Tuesday, leaving the total number of people who have died at 554.

Another five positive cases have been notified since Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 5,761.

A group of around 30 walked in Mr Storey’s cortege from St Agnes’ Church to Milltown Cemetery.

The North's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill attended the funeral of Bobby Storey as did Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.

Police are investigating whether any social distancing breaches occurred.

Ms O’Neill has said she did everything she could to minimise numbers including encouraging thousands to watch it online while marshals kept the crowds away from the cortege during the journey through west Belfast.

On Tuesday she said: “It was not and would never be my intention to hurt anybody within society.” She added: “I am satisfied that I did act responsibly within the church, as part of the cortege and at Milltown Cemetery.

I take very seriously indeed my responsibility as a public office holder.

“I have acted in accordance with those responsibilities.” Mr Storey was cremated at Roselawn cemetery in the east of the city where 30 people were allowed to attend an outdoor committal service.

The other eight cremations that took place on the same day were not allowed services at the site.

Belfast City Council has apologised to those families.