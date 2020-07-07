News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Stormont Assembly urges Michelle O’Neill to apologise over Bobby Storey funeral

Stormont Assembly urges Michelle O’Neill to apologise over Bobby Storey funeral
The funeral procession of senior Irish Republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey following the funeral at St Agnes' Church in west Belfast.
By Press Association
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 10:30 PM

The Stormont Assembly has passed a motion urging the North's deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill to apologise for attending Bobby Storey’s funeral during the pandemic.

Hundreds lined the route of the veteran republican and former IRA member’s cortege in west Belfast last week.

The Assembly’s declaration passed without a vote on Tuesday evening.

DUP Assembly member Christopher Stalford said: “I regret to say that the Deputy First Minister’s credibility is shot to bits.”

The resolution was backed by the DUP, UUP, SDLP and Alliance but does not have any practical legal effect.

DUP First Minister Arlene Foster has asked her powersharing partner to step aside while PSNI officers consider the matter.

Ms O’Neill has apologised “for grieving families experiencing more hurt”.

No new deaths have been recorded with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said on Tuesday, leaving the total number of people who have died at 554.

Another five positive cases have been notified since Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 5,761.

A group of around 30 walked in Mr Storey’s cortege from St Agnes’ Church to Milltown Cemetery.

Stormont Assembly urges Michelle O’Neill to apologise over Bobby Storey funeral
The North's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill attended the funeral of Bobby Storey as did Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.

Police are investigating whether any social distancing breaches occurred.

Ms O’Neill has said she did everything she could to minimise numbers including encouraging thousands to watch it online while marshals kept the crowds away from the cortege during the journey through west Belfast.

On Tuesday she said: “It was not and would never be my intention to hurt anybody within society.” She added: “I am satisfied that I did act responsibly within the church, as part of the cortege and at Milltown Cemetery.

I take very seriously indeed my responsibility as a public office holder.

“I have acted in accordance with those responsibilities.” Mr Storey was cremated at Roselawn cemetery in the east of the city where 30 people were allowed to attend an outdoor committal service.

The other eight cremations that took place on the same day were not allowed services at the site.

Belfast City Council has apologised to those families.

READ MORE

Micheál Martin says he is not in favour of ‘divisive’ poll on Northern Ireland border

More on this topic

Micheál Martin says he is not in favour of ‘divisive’ poll on Northern Ireland borderMicheál Martin says he is not in favour of ‘divisive’ poll on Northern Ireland border

Belfast City Council apologises to families denied same size of funeral as Bobby StoreyBelfast City Council apologises to families denied same size of funeral as Bobby Storey

Terrorists’ jail release ‘should be supervised by someone unconnected to PSNI’Terrorists’ jail release ‘should be supervised by someone unconnected to PSNI’

Lie detector tests could monitor paramilitaries released from prison in NorthLie detector tests could monitor paramilitaries released from prison in North

TOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

€1.1m paid in fines by learner and novice drivers since 2018€1.1m paid in fines by learner and novice drivers since 2018

Sinn Féin suspend local party activity after Paddy Holohan mayoral nominationSinn Féin suspend local party activity after Paddy Holohan mayoral nomination

CervicalCheck knock-on delays will continue into 2021CervicalCheck knock-on delays will continue into 2021

Covid-19: Over one third of identified close contacts did not take up offer of testCovid-19: Over one third of identified close contacts did not take up offer of test


Lifestyle

Often dismissed as the unruly fashion child thanks to the denim cut-off, shorts are a major player this season. As seen on the runways of The Row to Saint Laurent, designers are re-discovering the charm of shorts. Versatility is their style power. From knee-length to the biker there is one to suit all, writes Paula BurnsHow to find the perfect pair of shorts this summer

The skincare tips to help with mask acne and irritationThe Skin Nerd: How to counteract the effects of 'Mask Face' on your skin

As the junior TV talent show returns for a new series, Georgia Humphreys chats to Will.i.am and the other mentorsWill.i.am and other mentors back for new series of The Voice Kids

Buying a coop and hens during lockdown has proved to be an ideal educational experience for a family with young children, says Helen O'CallaghanChild's play: Counting your chickens and eggs

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »