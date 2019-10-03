Storm watch: Images from around the country as Storm Lorenzo hits Ireland

Storm Lorenzo is to bring winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour in some areas this evening.

A man walks along the seafront in Clontarf, Dublin, this afternoon. Pic: Colin Keegan

Orange and yellow weather warnings are in place across the country, while there is a a status orange wind warning coming into effect for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

1/2 Windy with scattered outbreaks of rain this evening. Strong to gale force S to SW winds with some severe gusts in coastal areas. pic.twitter.com/g7bdrPY6Cg October 3, 2019

Meanwhile Wexford, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford will come under a yellow wind warning. Both warnings are in place until 6am tomorrow morning.

2/2 Continuing very windy tonight in W & S counties with some further damaging gusts for a time, combined with very high seas. Winds will ease over northern & eastern parts. Rain overnight also, with some very heavy falls in parts of north Connacht and Ulster & spot flooding.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 3, 2019

Damage to property is expected as winds reach up to 130 kilometres per hour.

High seas along the West Cork coastline as Storm Lorenzo approaches. Pic: Denis Minihane.

Storm defence preparations have been ongoing across the country today.

Dublin City Council workers prepare sandbags in Clontarf. Pic: Colin Keegan

Flooding can be expected across Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal as a status yellow rain warning is in effect until 6am tomorrow morning.

Our latest visible satellite image of #stormlorenzo off the west coast of Ireland. Warnings for #lorenzo are available on https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw as well as our mobile apps on both IOS and android platforms. pic.twitter.com/9bX5EOVyJ7 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 3, 2019

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy says people in these counties should take particular care.

Irish Coast Guard teams have so far responded to 6 incidents today 🚨 With the worst of the weather still to arrive please heed the warnings and stay away from exposed coastal areas. 🌊🌊💨💨 #Lorenzo pic.twitter.com/WibUsMisTu — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) October 3, 2019

"Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo and Clare are still under orange, and that warning has been extended in time.

"A status orange is a serious condition: it may pose a threat to life and safety.

Windsufers at Silverstrand, Galway, during the strong winds from Storm Lorenzo. Pic: Ray Ryan

"All of the country will experience this storm, but the effects will be different in different parts of the country.

High seas and winds this afternoon on Dún Laoghaire Pier. Pic: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

"Our primary concern since Tuesday, and it remains our primary concern, is the west and north-west coasts".

Every stormy cloud has a silver lining! We're delighted to facilitate this Airbus A330-800 NEO test aircraft today! It's in from Toulouse to test cross wind landing due to the high winds! New aircraft since the Concorde have used Shannon at some stage for testing #stormLorenzo pic.twitter.com/foVC9rBWkx — Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) October 3, 2019

Check back throughout the evening for more updates.