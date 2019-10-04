News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Storm Lorenzo: New weather warning issued as 4,000 homes and businesses without power

Galway City flood defence boom in place ahead of the expected arrival of storm Lorenzo. Pic: Ray Ryan
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 07:20 AM

Around 4,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning as Storm Lorenzo sweeps through Ireland.

The ESB said power outages are being reported in areas in Mayo, Kerry, Limerick and Dublin City Centre.

Charleville in Cork and Kilcolgan in Galway are the worst affected with more than 1,100 power cuts in both areas.

All weather warnings have now been lifted by Met Eireann, but motorists are being warned of potential hazards on the roads.

Paul Hand from the ESB said they have started working to restore power around the country:

"Broadly speaking, the impact of Storm Lorenzo hasn't been as severe as we might have thought earlier in the week and crews will be out now at first light and will hopefully have power restored over the course of the day.

"What we're asking people to do in affected areas is to go on to the ESB website or download the powercheck app as they'll have the most real-time information."

Met Eireann has issued a new status yellow wind warning for Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare.

The warning is valid from 7am to 11am this morning.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather has been assessing the storm's impact: "Mace Head as expected on the west coast saw the strongest of the gusts. Top gusts speed recorded was 107kmph which is a little bit below what had been forecast.

"While the winds haven't been quite as strong... they've been very sustained winds along the west coast. That's really continuing even at this stage in the morning."

