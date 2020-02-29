Storm Jorge to bring 145km/h winds to Ireland early today

Ireland is set to be battered by 145km/h gusts when Storm Jorge hits early today.

There will be an elevated risk of coastal flooding with a “violent” storm-force-11 gale-warning in place some coastal areas.

West to southwest Gale-Force-8 to Storm-Force-10 winds will extend to all Irish Coastal Waters and the Irish Sea from this morning until the afternoon.

The Defence Forces and Civil Defence personnel were on stand-by last night in advance of Storm Jorge’s arrival.

ESB Networks are ready to mobilise responses to restore power once the impact of the storm is known.

In addition, Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection are on standby with Community Welfare Officers ready to assist with damage and recovery.

People are advised to stay away from coastal areas for today and the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for the more vulnerable road users, such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and people in high-sided vehicles.

A spokesperson for the National Emergency Coordination Group on Severe Weather said: “Road users should be aware of hazardous travelling conditions. Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees, debris and high flood waters.”

And they said An Garda Siochána has emphasised the dangerous driving conditions over the next 24 hours and asked people to “place safety as a key priority over the coming days”.

There are Status-Orange Wind warnings for almost everywhere today.

Some severe Southwesterly winds are expected to quickly veer west and later northwest to reach speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

This warning applies to Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry from 6am this morning to 3am Sunday.

Similar wind warnings are in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from noon today until 3am Sunday and for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford from 9am until 3am tomorrow.

Met Eireann also has in place from all of Saturday a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal.

It states there will be rainfall accumulations generally between 20 to 30mm expected during Friday and Saturday, but 40 to 50 mm is possible in mountainous areas.

And there will be a continuing risk of flooding due to already saturated ground and elevated river levels.

A spokesperson for National Emergency Coordination Group on Severe Weather said: “The public are again reminded to monitor Met Éireann forecasts for their area and to be aware of the weather conditions and to heed safety warnings.

“Keep your mobile phone charged. Mobile phones can connect to the 999 service on any operator's network so even where you do not have coverage on your own network it may still be possible to make a 999 call.”

The National Emergency Coordination Group is monitoring the situation and will meet again today at 11am to review the developing situation.