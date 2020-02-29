News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Storm Jorge to bring 145km/h winds to Ireland early today

Storm Jorge to bring 145km/h winds to Ireland early today
By Neil Michael
Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Ireland is set to be battered by 145km/h gusts when Storm Jorge hits early today.

There will be an elevated risk of coastal flooding with a “violent” storm-force-11 gale-warning in place some coastal areas.

West to southwest Gale-Force-8 to Storm-Force-10 winds will extend to all Irish Coastal Waters and the Irish Sea from this morning until the afternoon.

The Defence Forces and Civil Defence personnel were on stand-by last night in advance of Storm Jorge’s arrival.

ESB Networks are ready to mobilise responses to restore power once the impact of the storm is known.

In addition, Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection are on standby with Community Welfare Officers ready to assist with damage and recovery.

People are advised to stay away from coastal areas for today and the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for the more vulnerable road users, such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and people in high-sided vehicles.

A spokesperson for the National Emergency Coordination Group on Severe Weather said: “Road users should be aware of hazardous travelling conditions. Motorists should slow down and be aware of the dangers of fallen trees, debris and high flood waters.” 

And they said An Garda Siochána has emphasised the dangerous driving conditions over the next 24 hours and asked people to “place safety as a key priority over the coming days”.

READ MORE

Covid-19: Harris warns against 'disinformation' as Aer Lingus confirms infected patient flew with them

There are Status-Orange Wind warnings for almost everywhere today.

Some severe Southwesterly winds are expected to quickly veer west and later northwest to reach speeds of 65 to 80km/h with gusts of 110 to 130km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas with an elevated risk of coastal flooding.

This warning applies to Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry from 6am this morning to 3am Sunday.

Similar wind warnings are in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from noon today until 3am Sunday and for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford from 9am until 3am tomorrow.

Met Eireann also has in place from all of Saturday a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal.

It states there will be rainfall accumulations generally between 20 to 30mm expected during Friday and Saturday, but 40 to 50 mm is possible in mountainous areas.

And there will be a continuing risk of flooding due to already saturated ground and elevated river levels.

A spokesperson for National Emergency Coordination Group on Severe Weather said: “The public are again reminded to monitor Met Éireann forecasts for their area and to be aware of the weather conditions and to heed safety warnings.

“Keep your mobile phone charged. Mobile phones can connect to the 999 service on any operator's network so even where you do not have coverage on your own network it may still be possible to make a 999 call.” 

The National Emergency Coordination Group is monitoring the situation and will meet again today at 11am to review the developing situation.

READ MORE

Crisis management teams activated as Storm Jorge forecast to bring 145km/hr gusts

More on this topic

Clare braced for more damage as Jorge hits hardClare braced for more damage as Jorge hits hard

Crisis management teams activated as Storm Jorge forecast to bring 145km/hr gustsCrisis management teams activated as Storm Jorge forecast to bring 145km/hr gusts

50mm of rain to fall amid yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal50mm of rain to fall amid yellow warning for Munster, Connacht and Donegal

National Emergency Co-ordination Group to discuss preparations for Storm JorgeNational Emergency Co-ordination Group to discuss preparations for Storm Jorge


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Coronavirus: HSE advises mass-goers not to shake hands to stop virus spreadCoronavirus: HSE advises mass-goers not to shake hands to stop virus spread

Work on €180m Limerick development to begin this yearWork on €180m Limerick development to begin this year

New hope for prospect of left minority GovernmentNew hope for prospect of left minority Government

Covid-19: Public transport users between Dublin-Belfast ‘need not be concerned’Covid-19: Public transport users between Dublin-Belfast ‘need not be concerned’


Lifestyle

Spring has sprung and a new Munster festival promises to celebrate its arrival with gusto, says Eve Kelliher.Spring has sprung: Munster festival promises to celebrate with gusto

The spotlight will fall on two Munster architects in a new showcase this year.Munster architects poised to build on their strengths

Prepare to fall for leather, whatever the weather, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the week: It's always leather weather

The starting point for Michael West’s new play, in this joint production by Corn Exchange and the Abbey, is an alternative, though highly familiar, 1970s Ireland. You know, elections every few weeks, bad suits, wide ties, and a seedy nexus of politics and property development.Theatre Review: The Fall of the Second Republic at Abbey Theatre, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »