Storm Jorge: Hundreds without power as snow/ice warning in place

Hundreds of homes and businesses remain without power this morning following Storm Jorge.

All the outages are in Atlantic coastal counties, which felt the brunt of yesterday's storm.

This morning a status yellow snow / ice warning remains in place for Ireland until 9am.

Meanwhile, Galway, Clare and parts of the midlands are continuing to face the prospect of flooding today.

Many roads were closed during the height of yesterday's storm, including the Nenagh/Terryglass Road at Ballinderry, Tipperary, part of the N65 between Portumna and Borrisokane and the Borrisokane/Cloghan Rd (R438).

Meanwhile a small craft warning remains in place this morning and the Irish Coast Guard has again asked the public not to put their lives, or the lives of their rescue teams in danger by venturing out unnecessarily onto exposed coasts.

In the UK, Storm Jorge has heralded its arrival with heavy rain and strong gales as Britain endures its fourth weekend of severe weather.

This month’s third named storm is bringing rain, gales and snow, prompting weather warnings across the country.

Police in flood-hit South Wales declared a temporary “critical incident” on Saturday morning as emergency services, councils and other bodies worked to protect property and infrastructure and protect residents.

People in Pontypridd, which was also flooded two weeks ago, and the Ely area of Cardiff, were advised to remain indoors amid warnings of further rising water levels and gusts of up to 70mph.