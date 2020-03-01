News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Storm Jorge: Hundreds without power as snow/ice warning in place

Storm Jorge: Hundreds without power as snow/ice warning in place
Huge waves hit the sea wall in Porthcawl, South Wales, as strong winds of up to 75mph brought by Storm Jorge batter the UK. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 08:13 AM

Hundreds of homes and businesses remain without power this morning following Storm Jorge.

All the outages are in Atlantic coastal counties, which felt the brunt of yesterday's storm.

This morning a status yellow snow / ice warning remains in place for Ireland until 9am.

Meanwhile, Galway, Clare and parts of the midlands are continuing to face the prospect of flooding today.

Many roads were closed during the height of yesterday's storm, including the Nenagh/Terryglass Road at Ballinderry, Tipperary, part of the N65 between Portumna and Borrisokane and the Borrisokane/Cloghan Rd (R438).

Meanwhile a small craft warning remains in place this morning and the Irish Coast Guard has again asked the public not to put their lives, or the lives of their rescue teams in danger by venturing out unnecessarily onto exposed coasts.

In the UK, Storm Jorge has heralded its arrival with heavy rain and strong gales as Britain endures its fourth weekend of severe weather.

This month’s third named storm is bringing rain, gales and snow, prompting weather warnings across the country.

Police in flood-hit South Wales declared a temporary “critical incident” on Saturday morning as emergency services, councils and other bodies worked to protect property and infrastructure and protect residents.

People in Pontypridd, which was also flooded two weeks ago, and the Ely area of Cardiff, were advised to remain indoors amid warnings of further rising water levels and gusts of up to 70mph.

READ MORE

British woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found dead

More on this topic

Orange weather warning issued for the west coastOrange weather warning issued for the west coast

British woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found deadBritish woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found dead

Kitten rescued during storm named CiaraKitten rescued during storm named Ciara

'One in a million': Ghost ship from African coast washes up on rocks in Cork'One in a million': Ghost ship from African coast washes up on rocks in Cork


TOPIC: Storms

More in this Section

Sinn Féin leader warns Greens not to facilitate 'super grand coalition'Sinn Féin leader warns Greens not to facilitate 'super grand coalition'

Man dies following collision between pedestrian and articulated lorry Man dies following collision between pedestrian and articulated lorry

Sinn Féin: Government formation talks 'need to intensify'Sinn Féin: Government formation talks 'need to intensify'

Orange and yellow warnings in place across the country in wake of Storm JorgeOrange and yellow warnings in place across the country in wake of Storm Jorge


Lifestyle

We need to treat the underlying problems causing us to reach for a pill, experts tell Rowena WalshBitter pill: Benzodiazepine medication by Irish over-65s in Ireland highest in OECD

“This is an illness, a psychiatric disorder. It’s about deeper issues, about needing to be in control, needing to be perfect. It’s about an inability to handle and express feelings.”Eating your heart out: Why eating disorders are not about food

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »