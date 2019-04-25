Storm Hannah to bring heavy winds over the weekend

Strong winds are expected to hit Ireland over the weekend, with Met Eireann choosing to name the weather system Storm Hannah.

The UK Met Office said on Thursday that its Irish partner had chosen to name the storm, which is expected to bring strong gales to Ireland on Friday night.

#StormHannah has been named by @MetEireann. The storm will bring severe gales to Ireland on Friday night, with strong winds also expected for southern parts of the UK pic.twitter.com/esuddjvNyP— Met Office (@metoffice) April 25, 2019

Met Eireann issued a Status Yellow advisory for Cork and Kerry, warning there would be "potential for stormy conditions for the southwest later on Friday and early Saturday".

Gusts will reach up to 130 kilometres an hour in those areas.

There's also a status yellow alert for Connacht, the north-west and parts of the midlands and south Leinster.

The warning is due to start at 6pm on Friday and expire at 6am on Saturday.

More weather warnings associated with the storm are expected to follow later this morning.

Today is expected to be mainly dry in the morning with showers and spells of rain expected to fall in the east and south.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Connacht, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Donegal, Tipperary and Waterford Valid: Friday 26 April 2019 23:00 to Saturday 27 April 2019 09:00 pic.twitter.com/8Xb8ugGR4N — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 25, 2019

UK Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said that the system will affect Ireland most significantly.

He said that going through the evening, the low pressure system would cross into parts of Ireland, affecting western parts.

Status Orange - Wind warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick Valid: Friday 26 April 2019 16:00 to Saturday 27 April 2019 05:00 pic.twitter.com/kxklPySnY8 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 25, 2019

Additional reporting by PA