Storm Hannah to bring heavy winds over the weekend

By Greg Murphy and Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 10:21 AM

Strong winds are expected to hit Ireland over the weekend, with Met Eireann choosing to name the weather system Storm Hannah.

The UK Met Office said on Thursday that its Irish partner had chosen to name the storm, which is expected to bring strong gales to Ireland on Friday night.

Met Eireann issued a Status Yellow advisory for Cork and Kerry, warning there would be "potential for stormy conditions for the southwest later on Friday and early Saturday".

Gusts will reach up to 130 kilometres an hour in those areas.

There's also a status yellow alert for Connacht, the north-west and parts of the midlands and south Leinster.

The warning is due to start at 6pm on Friday and expire at 6am on Saturday.

More weather warnings associated with the storm are expected to follow later this morning.

Today is expected to be mainly dry in the morning with showers and spells of rain expected to fall in the east and south.

UK Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said that the system will affect Ireland most significantly.

He said that going through the evening, the low pressure system would cross into parts of Ireland, affecting western parts.

Over 500 people waiting on trolleys

Additional reporting by PA

