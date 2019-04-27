NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Storm Hannah sees thousands left without power

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 07:11 AM

The clean-up begins after tens of thousands of homes across the country were affected by Storm Hannah overnight.

The ESB says 32,000 customers are without power after Storm Hannah.

The worst hit areas are in Cork, Kerry, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

A red weather alert for Clare has ended, while status orange wind warnings for Galway, Cork, Kerry and Limerick are also over.

However, a yellow wind alert remains in place for most of the rest of the country until 9am.

"We're advising customers to stay safe and stay clear of any damaged electricity network," said ESB spokesperson, Paul Hand.

"They must assume that it may be live and it is extremely dangerous and report any damage to 1850 372 999."

Northern Ireland meanwhile is covered by a yellow rain warning, with the flooding of some homes and businesses “likely”.

Met Éireann said that “very windy” conditions would continue on Saturday morning before easing.

“Whilst the winds will abate, it will still be windy into the afternoon, with brisk northwest wind steering down a mix of sunny spells & scattered heavy showers,” the weather service tweeted.

