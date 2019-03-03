NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Storm Freya causes travel disruption amid weather warnings

Sunday, March 03, 2019 - 05:35 PM

Latest: Snow and sleet has caused travel disruption across the country amid a number of weather warnings.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued by Met Eireann for all of Leinster and Co Tipperary. It is in place until 8am on Monday.

There was a similar status of warning for heavy rain in Leinster and Munster during Sunday morning and afternoon as Storm Freya hit southern counties.

The AA urged caution on the roads, particularly on higher ground.

The organisation reported bad driving conditions in counties Kildare, Tipperary and Laois.

“Driving conditions are extremely poor on the M7 and M8 with snow and ice on the road,” it said.

“Snowfall is also affecting visibility. Gardai advise road users to avoid using these stretches of road if possible.”

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued by Met Eireann (Niall Carson/PA)

There were also reports of hazardous conditions in Cork, Kerry and Wicklow.- Press Association

Earlier (11:05am): Snow and ice warning issued for 22 counties

Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for 22 counties.

READ MORE: Man dies in Kerry road accident

The forecasters expect today's heavy rain to turn to sleet and snow from around noon today.

They say that Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon will see a dusting of snow at lower levels, but much of the snow will be above 200 metres.

However, wet and slushy roads are likely to become icy in places overnight as temperatures drop below freezing.

The warning is valid until 8am tomorrow morning.

It comes as Munster and Leinster experience a Status Yellow Rainfall warning until 6pm this evening. Up to 35mm of rain has been forecast for the area.

More on this topic

Wind and rain weather warnings in place for the weekend

Weekend washout: Spring has sprung but weekend set to be wet and windy

Warm weather reaches high of 17C at Kerry hotspot

Record-breaking UK temperatures could be warmer than top holiday destinations


KEYWORDS

weathersnowiceIreland

More in this Section

Lotto jackpot won again - someone is €2.5 million richer

Renowned Irish architect, 96, dies in US

Dublin GAA club may not be moving to new home inside the M50 ring as planned

Protest in Dublin as foreign nationals say they are targets of violent attacks


Lifestyle

Are anti-pollution beauty products worth your money?

A call to arms against invaders lurking in your garden

Wish List: Stunning showers, scents and sea sponges

Designers striking a balance for gender equality

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 02, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 27
    • 31
    • 44
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »