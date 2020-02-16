News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Storm Dennis: Status Yellow warning cancelled; Orange warning under review as thousands remain without power

Storm Dennis: Status Yellow warning cancelled; Orange warning under review as thousands remain without power
Fenit Pier, Co Kerry. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 05:00 PM

Latest: Met Éireann has cancelled the Status Yellow wind warning that had been in place nationwide.

The warning came into effect at 3pm yesterday and was set to remain in place until 11pm this evening.

The Status Orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick remains in place for the moment but is under review.

This warning is currently in place until 10pm tonight.

Storm Dennis has brought strong winds, heavy hail showers, thunder and lightning and persistent rain to the country today.

Around 8,000 homes and businesses are currenty without power.

Lightning is causing a lot of the electricity outages currently - which ESB say is easier to repair than fallen trees or wires.

One of the worst affected areas for electricity outages is Tuam in county Galway where almost 2,000 customers are cut off.

ESB say crews are working to fix issues in affected areas, while updates on restore times can be found on powercheck.ie.

READ MORE

Storm Dennis: Hailstones the size of marbles fall in Kilkenny

Thousands without power as 'severe gusts of up to 120km/h' expected

High seas at Garrettstown in Cork during Storm Dennis yesterday. Picture: Denis Minihane.
High seas at Garrettstown in Cork during Storm Dennis yesterday. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Update 12.30pm: A status orange wind warning is in effect for nine counties today.

As Storm Dennis hits, strong winds and some coastal flooding expected.

The orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

It came into effect at 10am and will remain in place until 10pm.

Met Éireann says: "Southwest winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80km/h with severe gusts of up to 120km/h, strongest on exposed hills and coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding."

There is a status yellow wind warning in place for the rest of the country.

That warning came into effect at 3pm on Saturday and will be in place until 11pm this evening.

The ESB has confirmed that there has been "some damage" to the network from the storm with around 14,000 homes and businesses without.

They said the damage is "primarily in Western and Southern counties".

They added the numbers of homes, farms and businesses without power is currently number in the low thousands, and crews are responding where it is safe to do so.

AA Roadwatch is warning motorists to take extra care on the roads.

They advise that in windy conditions, "give a wide berth to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, and bear in mind too that high-sided vehicles are especially vulnerable to strong gusts."

Met Éireann said that this evening that it will continue to be "very windy or stormy early tonight".

They added that winds will "ease somewhat" later in the night but "it will continue fresh to strong and gusty.

"Heavy showers or rain and hail will continue with a risk of thunder."

This story was updated at 12.30pm.

READ MORE

Presenter Caroline Flack, 40, has died

More on this topic

Pair rescued in Scotland after car swept from road during Storm Dennis floodingPair rescued in Scotland after car swept from road during Storm Dennis flooding

Ulster: Wintry morning showers; more persistent rain by eveningUlster: Wintry morning showers; more persistent rain by evening

Connacht: Mainly overcast with cloudy skies and showersConnacht: Mainly overcast with cloudy skies and showers

Munster: Bright spells and wintry showers Munster: Bright spells and wintry showers


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Five arrested across three counties and €289k of cannabis seizedFive arrested across three counties and €289k of cannabis seized

Gardaí seize 66 cloned credit cards in Dublin and arrest two menGardaí seize 66 cloned credit cards in Dublin and arrest two men

Gardaí investigating alleged sexual offences release man, 70sGardaí investigating alleged sexual offences release man, 70s

Midnight deadline for election posters and cable ties to be taken downMidnight deadline for election posters and cable ties to be taken down


Lifestyle

AS Joaquin Phoenix rose to the podium to collect his Academy Award for Best Actor, ears were peeled as the actor made his speech about inequality and our disconnect with the natural world.Paul McLauchlan: Leading men lead the way on Oscars red carpet

The new season blood oranges have arrived, they’ve been trickling into the shops ever since Christmas — such joy. I long for their delightful fresh taste after the rich food of the festive season.Darina Allen: Blood Oranges have a delighfully fresh taste after the rich food of winter

She’s the Cork singer dubbed the next Kate Bush, shortlisted by Universal, the world’s biggest record label, as their artist to watch in 2020. This will be the year of Lyra, writes Ed PowerLyra: Meet the new Kate Bush - and she's from Cork

For relationships to endure, we need to be loving not just on Valentine’s Day but all year round, a Buddhist teacher tells Marjorie BrennanOpen hearts: The Buddhist approach to love and loving

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »