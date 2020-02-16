News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Storm Dennis: 'Severe gusts of up to 120km/h' expected

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 07:06 AM

A status orange wind warning will come into effect for nine counties this morning.

As Storm Dennis hits, strong winds and some coastal flooding expected.

The orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

It will come into effect at 10am and will remain in place until 10pm.

Met Éireann says: "Southwest winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80km/h with severe gusts of up to 120km/h, strongest on exposed hills and coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding."

There is a status yellow wind warning in place for the rest of the country.

That warning came into effect at 3pm on Saturday and will be in place until 11pm this evening.

Met Éireann said that this evening that it will continue to be "very windy or stormy early tonight".

They added that winds will "ease somewhat" later in the night but "it will continue fresh to strong and gusty.

"Heavy showers or rain and hail will continue with a risk of thunder."

