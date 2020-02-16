News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Storm Dennis: Hailstones the size of marbles fall in Kilkenny

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 04:36 PM

A shower of hailstones the size of marbles fell in Co Kilkenny this afternoon.

Management at Kilkenny Castle posted a photo of one measuring over two centimetres end to end.

Slippery conditions have been reported on the M8 motorway as a result of the showers.


Heavy showers of hailstones have been falling in several parts of the country as Storm Dennis continues to make its way across the country.

The Road Safety Authority's spokesperson Brian Farrell says drivers need to be ready for slippery roads today.

"Really be on guard for hailstones," said Mr Farrell.

"Slow down, leave extra space for vehicles in front so that you can stop the vehicle safely in an emergency situation and more importantly if you do encounter hailstones."

Tips for driving safely in hail:

  • Reduce your speed

  • Use your hazard warning lights

  • Drive slowly in high gear

  • Keep your distance

  • Don't steer sharply

  • Don't brake hard

    TOPIC: Storms

