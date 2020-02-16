Storm Dennis: Hailstones the size of marbles fall in Kilkenny

A shower of hailstones the size of marbles fell in Co Kilkenny this afternoon.

Management at Kilkenny Castle posted a photo of one measuring over two centimetres end to end.

Slippery conditions have been reported on the M8 motorway as a result of the showers.





Heavy showers of hailstones have been falling in several parts of the country as Storm Dennis continues to make its way across the country.

Just got a clap of thunder and these pea sized hailstone covered the place #cork #StormDennis pic.twitter.com/AYuXmkRQan— Humphrey Moynihan (@HMoyn) February 16, 2020

Someone enjoyed the downpour of hail stones. Not too keen on the thunder, but #MillyMurphy’s not gonna let that stop her peeing. #StormDennis #Cork pic.twitter.com/zdBVEYahy3 — Greg Murphy 🤓 (@TheGregMurphy) February 16, 2020

Cars are stuck on the hill outside the Examiner office, others are sliding down it and Blackpool looks like a winter wonderland after that downpour of hail 😬#StormDennis pic.twitter.com/Cm4QbZmycj February 16, 2020

The Road Safety Authority's spokesperson Brian Farrell says drivers need to be ready for slippery roads today.

"Really be on guard for hailstones," said Mr Farrell.

"Slow down, leave extra space for vehicles in front so that you can stop the vehicle safely in an emergency situation and more importantly if you do encounter hailstones."

Tips for driving safely in hail:

Reduce your speed

Use your hazard warning lights

Drive slowly in high gear

Keep your distance

Don't steer sharply