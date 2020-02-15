Update 4.30pm: The country is being lashed by heavy rain and winds for the second weekend in a row.

Storm Dennis has resulted in a number of warnings being issued by Met Éireann across the weekend.

The warnings for today and tomorrow are:

Yellow wind warning - This is in place for the entire country. It came into effect at 3pm this afternoon and will remain in place until 11pm on Sunday night.

Yellow rainfall warning - This warning has been issued for the entire country. It came into effect at 6am this morning and will be in place until 9pm tonight.

Orange wind warning - This warning is for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. This warning will be in effect from 10am Sunday morning until 10pm that evening. This airmass animation shows #StormDennis (central pressure 925 hPa) located to the south of Iceland this afternoon. See associated warnings on https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/A8jpcFxALa— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 15, 2020 Areas under the Status Orange wind warning tomorrow can expect severe gusts of up to 120km/h while during the Status Yellow wind warning the country will see winds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Traffic and travel services are all being impacted by Storm Dennis this afternoon which is also having an affect on power supplies around the country. ESB Networks are working to restore power to affected areas. There are currently 3,000 customers without power around the country. The areas worst affected include Rathmore, Co Kerry; Clonmel, Co Tipperary and Macroom, Co Cork. Stay Safe during #StormDennis pic.twitter.com/GzqSgFMwt8— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 15, 2020 Some travel services are also being impacted but so far only a small number of flights have been cancelled at Dublin Airport. Cork and Shannon flights are operating as planned but airlines say that could change as the day progresses so people should contact them before travelling. On the Irish Sea this afternoon's Stena Line service between Rosslare and Cherbourg has been cancelled as has their Fishguard sailing while Irish Ferries' Rosslare Pembroke departure has also been cancelled. Both companies say their Dublin/Holyhead routes are operational. READ MORE ‘Arrogant’ rivals don’t want change, says Sinn Féin leader Flooding has been reported on some roads around Dublin. Independent South Dublin County Councillor Francis Timmins said that some roads in Drimnagh are virtually impassable. According to Cllr Timmins, the County Council has been "inundated" with reports of flooding this afternoon. AA Roadwatch are reporting heavy flooding in areas in counties Sligo and Kildare. Motorists are being advised to slow down and allow more room to brake during the wet and windy weather. They also remind drivers that heavy rain can affect visibility. As the storm brings high winds and gusty weather, motorists should give a wide berth to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and those operating high-sided vehicles should be aware that they are especially vulnerable to strong gusts. 🔊ADVISORY🔊 📌 Ireland 🌬 #StormDennis will bring wet and very windy weather this weekend and into Monday. There is a risk of flooding and damaging gusts. 📅 Saturday 15 Feb - Monday 17 Feb ⏲️ 2am - 12pm pic.twitter.com/tyIdd5IHtU — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) February 14, 2020 Any homeless people around the Dolphin's Barn area of Dublin are being offered shelter from the storm at a local petrol station. The Maxol garage says anyone in need is welcome to its shop for food and shelter until the storm passes. Supervisor Lizzie O'Hare says the invitation has been extended for the whole weekend. "You see how extremely bad that weather is outside with the storm so we are doing this for the whole weekend," said Ms O'Hare. "We are inviting any homeless person who doesn't have family or anyone else to look after them to come in." Homeless Dublin has said it has enhanced services and extra beds available this weekend. They ask that anyone who knows or sees someone sleeping rough during the storm to get in touch with them via their website or by phone. With #StormDennis bringing very wet & windy weather this weekend please let us know if you see someone sleeping rough in Dublin @ https://t.co/EuwcZ1ROo0 or Tel: 01 8720185#OutreachDublin teams are out now & will respond to reports. We have enhanced services & extra beds. Thanks pic.twitter.com/BruL7xMOuR — Homeless Dublin (@HomelessDublin) February 14, 2020 A number of sporting events have had to be postponed due to the poor weather conditions. Due to Storm Dennis the National Parks and Wildlife Service has advised that there will be a number of closures tomorrow.

Coole-Garryland Nature Reserve, Gort, Co. Galway

Connemara National Park

Knockma Wood, near Tuam, Co. Galway

Wild Nephin, Ballycroy National Park

Old Head Nature Reserve

Laughil Wood, near Pontoon, Co. Mayo

Killarney House and Gardens