Storm Ciara: Thousands without power with orange warning in place for whole country

File image
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 08:13 AM

A status orange wind warning is in place for the whole country this morning due to Storm Ciara.

It has been in effect since 5am this morning and will be in place until 12pm.

The forecaster says that Storm Ciara "will produce very strong southwest winds with mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h and gusts generally up to 130km/h.

"A combination of Spring Tides and high seas as well as stormy conditions will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding especially along western and northwestern coasts."

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said Storm Ciara has already brought strong winds.

"Certainly already, strong winds can be felt along the west coast.

"They will continue through the morning and into the early afternoon, moving across the country along with heavy rain also. "

Storm Ciara is also affecting power with thousands of homes and businesses experiencing a loss of supply this morning.

Around 10,000 premises are without power and ESB Networks say crews have been mobilised and they are working to repair faults as quickly as possible.

The Road Safety Authority's Brian Farrell advised pedestrians and cyclists to be extra careful.

"Pedestrians and cyclists can be affected in severe weather conditions, where you have strong winds and heavy rain," he said.

"Obviously the danger from strong winds is the risk of being blown off your path and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

"Pedestrians need to watch out for gusts of wind as they are crossing the road. They could be pushed out onto the road."

Meanwhile, The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has advised the public to "to refrain from visiting Connemara National Park, Wicklow Mountains National Park or Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park" while the warning is in place.

They said that this "is owing to the woodland nature of the sites."

The NPWS also advises the public not to visit National Parks, National Monuments or Nature Reserves in the areas covered by the weather warnings while the warning are in place.

The NPWS said the following locations are closed due to the wind warning:

  • Connemara National Park
  • Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park
  • Derryclare Nature Reserve
  • Old Head Nature Reserve
  • Knochma Wood, near Tuam, Co. Galway
  • Laughil Wood, near Pontoon, Co. Mayo
  • Knocksink Wood, Co. Wicklow
  • Glen of the Downs, Co. Wicklow
  • Deputy's Pass, Co. Wicklow
  • Clara Vale, Co. Wicklow
  • Tomnafinogue Wood, Co. Wicklow
  • The Raven Wood, Co. Wexford
  • Wexford Wildfowl Reserve, Co. Wexford
  • Ballykeefe Wood, Co. Kilkenny
  • Kyleadohir Garryricken Wood, Co Kilkenny
  • Grantstown Wood Nature Reserve, Co. Laois
  • Coolacurragh Nature Reserve, Co. Laois
  • Timahoe Esker Nature Reserve, Co. Laois

This story was updated at 8.13am.

