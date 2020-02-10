Storm Ciara: ESB working to restore power to 9,000 homes and businesses

Update 3.15pm: The aftermath of Storm Ciara is to bring high winds, coastal flooding and snow over the coming hours.

Wintry weather is expected nationwide as the ESB works to restore power to around 9,000 homes and businesses.

Three separate weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann, including an orange wind warning for seven western counties.

Alan O'Reilly for Carlow Weather says it is going to feel a lot colder than it actually is.

"The wind chill will be absolutely bitterly cold," he said.

"The wind chill will certainly below -5 degrees, maybe even -7 degrees. Also in the east especially where the clear skies are temperatures could drop below zero with a risk of icy conditions. In sheltered areas right across the country theres a risk of ice forming.

"Unfortunately there is a risk of icy conditions pretty much everywhere but the east is furthest at risk there."

Earlier: Rain, hail, sleet and snow forecast as cold snap bites

Update 9.50am: Almost 3,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning as stormy conditions continue to hit the country.

The tail end of Storm Ciara is bringing strong winds of 130km an hour in the West and South West with a status orange wind warning in place until 8pm this evening.

A status yellow wind warning and snow and ice warning is in effect for the rest of the country today.

Joan Blackburn from Met Éireann says the worst of the storm has passed, but that bad weather persists.

"We're over the worst of it - the centre of Storm Ciara is over Scandinavia now - but it's still bad weather today and tomorrow," she said.

"There's a very cold air mass across the country for today and tomorrow with a yellow warning out for snowfall.

"We're likely to see a mix of showers today of rain, hail, sleet and snow."