News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Storm Ciara: ESB working to restore power to 9,000 homes and businesses

Storm Ciara: ESB working to restore power to 9,000 homes and businesses
File image
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 03:15 PM

Update 3.15pm: The aftermath of Storm Ciara is to bring high winds, coastal flooding and snow over the coming hours.

Wintry weather is expected nationwide as the ESB works to restore power to around 9,000 homes and businesses.

Three separate weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann, including an orange wind warning for seven western counties.

Alan O'Reilly for Carlow Weather says it is going to feel a lot colder than it actually is.

"The wind chill will be absolutely bitterly cold," he said.

"The wind chill will certainly below -5 degrees, maybe even -7 degrees. Also in the east especially where the clear skies are temperatures could drop below zero with a risk of icy conditions. In sheltered areas right across the country theres a risk of ice forming.

"Unfortunately there is a risk of icy conditions pretty much everywhere but the east is furthest at risk there."

Earlier: Rain, hail, sleet and snow forecast as cold snap bites

Update 9.50am: Almost 3,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning as stormy conditions continue to hit the country.

The tail end of Storm Ciara is bringing strong winds of 130km an hour in the West and South West with a status orange wind warning in place until 8pm this evening.

A status yellow wind warning and snow and ice warning is in effect for the rest of the country today.

Joan Blackburn from Met Éireann says the worst of the storm has passed, but that bad weather persists.

"We're over the worst of it - the centre of Storm Ciara is over Scandinavia now - but it's still bad weather today and tomorrow," she said.

"There's a very cold air mass across the country for today and tomorrow with a yellow warning out for snowfall.

"We're likely to see a mix of showers today of rain, hail, sleet and snow."

READ MORE

#GE2020 Day 2 live: Outgoing Dublin Lord Mayor leaves door open on FF/SF coalition

More on this topic

Storm Ciara: Firefighters rescue people and livestock from flood waters in NIStorm Ciara: Firefighters rescue people and livestock from flood waters in NI

Dramatic video shows Storm Ciara spinning building site crane like a topDramatic video shows Storm Ciara spinning building site crane like a top

Storm Ciara: Yellow wind warning in place as thousands without power; Snow/ice warning issuedStorm Ciara: Yellow wind warning in place as thousands without power; Snow/ice warning issued

Ulster: Blustery showers to get heavier in places by eveningUlster: Blustery showers to get heavier in places by evening


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Speed cameras to be extended to 900 extra roadsSpeed cameras to be extended to 900 extra roads

Long standing Labour deputy Jan O’Sullivan loses seat as Brian Leddin becomes first ever Limerick Green Party TDLong standing Labour deputy Jan O’Sullivan loses seat as Brian Leddin becomes first ever Limerick Green Party TD

I'm very sorry': Danny Healy-Rae withdraws 'to hell with the planet' remarkI'm very sorry': Danny Healy-Rae withdraws 'to hell with the planet' remark

How media beyond our borders have responded to Ireland's #GE2020 election resultHow media beyond our borders have responded to Ireland's #GE2020 election result


Lifestyle

CPR course could help to save a life, says Helen O’Callaghan.CPR: Get to the heart of the matter

A recent column on traditional folk medicine involving the use of plants and herbs for treating various ailments drew a response from several readers.Old cures for warts and all

The likely impacts of climate change on wildlife reserves in the US has been examined by researchers at the University of Washington.Climate change forcing mass relocation

One of the exotic pleasure of this island of La Gomera, and indeed of all the Canary Islands, is the variety of fresh fruit one can enjoy in one’s porridge.Where once was all bananas, we are now spoilt for choice

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »