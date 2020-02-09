Storm Ciara blocks road home for Healy-Raes

The main road, the R569 between Kilgarvan village and Killarney has been closed due to a land slippage in the wake of Storm Ciara, Kerry County Council has announced.

The council closed the road and all traffic to and from Kilgarvan is being diverted via Kenmare and the Moll’s Gap on the Ring of Kerry.

Torrential rain and wind overnight led to the movement of tonnes of soil in the early hours on the road which runs by the Flesk River and Loo bridge area onto the main N22.

The Healy Raes and their supporters heading to the count centre in the Killarney Leisure Centre were able to get through early this morning -T but will have to take the long way home tonight.

he Council has now closed the road until further notice for safety reasons,

Meanwhile, trees have been brought down in a number of areas and debris lined roads in forested districts of south Kerry.