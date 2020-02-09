News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Storm Ciara blocks road home for Healy-Raes

Brothers Michael and Danny Healy-Rae listen to the radio (on the phone) to get the national picture at the count centre in Killarney on Sunday. Both men are expected to be elected to the Kerry constituency. Photo: Don MacMonagle
By Anne Lucey
Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 04:36 PM

The main road, the R569 between Kilgarvan village and Killarney has been closed due to a land slippage in the wake of Storm Ciara, Kerry County Council has announced.

The council closed the road and all traffic to and from Kilgarvan is being diverted via Kenmare and the Moll’s Gap on the Ring of Kerry.

Torrential rain and wind overnight led to the movement of tonnes of soil in the early hours on the road which runs by the Flesk River and Loo bridge area onto the main N22.

The Healy Raes and their supporters heading to the count centre in the Killarney Leisure Centre were able to get through early this morning -T but will have to take the long way home tonight.

he Council has now closed the road until further notice for safety reasons,

Meanwhile, trees have been brought down in a number of areas and debris lined roads in forested districts of south Kerry.

