News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Storm Ciara: Aer Lingus urge customers to check their flights as orange weather warning in effect nationwide

Storm Ciara: Aer Lingus urge customers to check their flights as orange weather warning in effect nationwide
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, February 08, 2020 - 08:51 AM

Update: The weather warning throughout the country has been upgraded to a status orange.

There had been a yellow weather warning for wind in place throughout the country from 9am this morning but Met Éireann have since updated it.

The orange warning will be in place until 12 noon tomorrow.

READ MORE

Galway 2020 launch event cancelled due to weather

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus is advising all guests travelling tonight and tomorrow to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport.

They say there may be some flight delays and cancellations due to Storm Ciara.

Earlier: Southerly winds will strengthen during Saturday reaching mean speeds of 50-65kmh with gusts reaching 90-110kmh, according to Met Éireann

Storm Ciara will also produce strong winds throughout Sunday with the warning in place until midnight tomorrow.

From this afternoon the warning will update to status orange in Donegal and Mayo from 12 noon and in Galway from 1pm.

Gusts of up to 120 km/h are forecast in the west and north-west of the country.

Donegal County Council has asked the public to be vigilant when it comes to falling trees and debris.

Also as a result of the current weather forecast combined with a period of high tides, Limerick City and County Council is taking precautionary measures.

These include the mobilisation of extra flood defences in Limerick city, Foynes and Askeaton.

READ MORE

#GE2020: Turnout up to 24% in places as party leaders cast ballots in General Election

More on this topic

Ulster weather: Heavy rain is expected during the afternoonUlster weather: Heavy rain is expected during the afternoon

Connacht weather: Unsettled, wet with grey skies and frequent outbreaks of rainConnacht weather: Unsettled, wet with grey skies and frequent outbreaks of rain

Munster weather: Unsettled, wet with showery outbreaks of rain for much of the dayMunster weather: Unsettled, wet with showery outbreaks of rain for much of the day

Leinster weather: Windy day with showersLeinster weather: Windy day with showers


TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Three reported to be awaiting coronavirus test results in Limerick HospitalThree reported to be awaiting coronavirus test results in Limerick Hospital

'I have no meas on celery..no meat on it,' says Healy Rae after woman dressed as celery ejected from polling station'I have no meas on celery..no meat on it,' says Healy Rae after woman dressed as celery ejected from polling station

Gardaí appeal for information as shots fired in LongfordGardaí appeal for information as shots fired in Longford

'Our right to vote is precious' - Senator blasts act of 'vandalism' on constituency office'Our right to vote is precious' - Senator blasts act of 'vandalism' on constituency office


Lifestyle

Get ready for a serotonin explosion, writes Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the Week: Colour Burst

Cork writer and actor Jody O’Neill’s autism story certainly has an interesting twist: she only discovered she was autistic at the age of 39, when her young son was diagnosed.What I (Don’t) Know About Autism: An uplifting, powerful piece of theatre

The new service, currently available only in Cork, is expected to roll out further afield.Cork-based online service aims to provide 24/7 healthcare and support

In Euripedes’ tragedy, Medea’s doomed children are beloved, but nameless, and voiceless.Medea: Tragedy from a new perspective

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »